WWII veteran, ski area manager dies at home

World War II veteran and former Monarch ski area manager and part owner Jack Watkins, 98, died Oct. 27 at his Poncha Springs home.
Born Jan. 14, 1924, in Newbury, South Carolina, Watkins got to know Monarch as he was winding up his military career as a Navy recruiter in Pueblo in the 1960s.
A friend introduced him to skiing, he said in an earlier Mountain Mail story. “Up to that time, I never saw a pair of skis.”
Following his Navy service over two decades, he attended Denver University, despite never graduating from high school. He said he took care of the family house and his two younger siblings while his parents worked at nearby cotton mills.
With a degree from DU in business operations, Watkins found his way back to Salida and Monarch, taking over as ski area manager for the Berry family.
When Elmo Bevington, a Council Bluffs, Iowa, beer distributor, purchased the area in 1968, Watkins continued on as manager, becoming a part owner, until Gerald Rogers bought Monarch in 1979.
During his years at Monarch the area added new chairlifts and the base lodge and expanded both the parking lot and available skiing terrain.
“We did a good job at the ski area,” he said, helping Monarch become one of Colorado’s principal ski mountains.
After leaving Monarch he worked for Frank Butala and Butala Construction, the company involved in putting in many of the improvements at the area, including lifts and base lodge.
Bob Nicolls, a principal in Monarch’s ownership group, said Watkins was an early pioneer at the ski area. Some of the infrastructure he helped install, Nicolls said, “is still up there” and is still being used.
Rich Moorhead, former ski area manager, was hired by Watkins at Monarch as a lift operator in 1976.
“He had a great sense of humor,” Moorhead said. “He was dedicated to the place, putting in his own money” as a part owner.
Moorhead, who retired in 2015 after 39 years at the area, said Watkins helped develop Monarch through the years, that he was always concerned about the area and its finances.
Because of that concern, he always wanted to get the area open as early as possible.
Those who knew Watkins joked that Jack wanted to see the area open “after the first good frost.”
Bill Block, another longtime Monarch employee, said, “He really cared about the ski area” and was always concerned about how to make the ski area “pay our bills.”
Block, a 30-year ski area employee, started at Monarch in 1970 in the ski school.
He said Watkins enjoyed being at Monarch, that it was a very enjoyable part of his life, that he really enjoyed everything he did.
Block said Watkins told him on leaving Monarch, “Once you let go, you have to let go.”
Watkins enlisted in the Navy at 17, on July 25, 1941. Less than five months later, the United States entered World War II following the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
After basic training in Norfolk, Va., he was assigned to the USS Yorktown, CV 10, a gunner on a three-man carrier-based Grumman Avenger torpedo bomber.
This was the second Yorktown, originally the Bonhomme Richard, but renamed to honor the first Yorktown, CV 5, sunk in the Battle of Midway, June 4-6, 1942.
Watkins served throughout the war, receiving two Distinguished Flying Crosses and a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat.
Sam Johnson, a friend of Watkins, said Watkins recalled when superior officers told him he was going to be shipped back to the States because of his injuries, he replied, “Well, I’ll just swim back to the ship.”
Johnson said Watkins said he was able to stay on the ship to recover and continue flying.
Watkins saw action in numerous WWII Pacific battles, supporting Marine and Army island-hopping efforts, including action in the Philippines, among a number of others.
When the Yorktown was docked for repairs and upgrades, he helped train recruits in carrier-based gunnery.
When ship repairs were complete, he rejoined the Yorktown, seeing action in the battles for Iwo Jima and Okinawa as the war drew to a close.
“I wanted to go,” Watkins said. “I never refused a mission. Everyone wanted to go. It’s what we were there for.”
When the war ended after two atom bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Watkins was aboard ship waiting for the invasion of the Japanese home islands.
After the war, Watkins, then a first class petty officer, continued his service as a flight engineer on Lockheed Super Constellation search planes based in Newfoundland.
G. Pruitt Faulkner, Watkins’ nephew, of Castles Pines, said he learned that in the war his uncle’s plane was a part of two different flights of eight -planes that were sent on missions where his uncle’s plane was the only plane to make it back to the ship.
While serving as a Constellation flight engineer Watkins was scheduled to fly a mission but was grounded because he needed to take a physical. That plane, Faulkner said, crashed in the sea attempting to land. There were no survivors.
Later, as a chief petty officer, he became a recruiter for the Navy, first in Wyoming and later in Pueblo, where he first learned to ski at Monarch.
In the earlier article, Watkins said, “My entire career, people could not believe it could happen like it did. It’s been my life,” he said, starting out as an uneducated kid who “didn’t try to do anything unusual.”
He is survived by a sister, Dodi Lore, of Rancocas, New Jersey, and nephew, G. Pruitt Faulkner, of Castle Pines.
No services are planned.
