WWII veteran, ski area manager dies at home

World War II veteran Jack Watkins holds Fluffy at his home in Poncha Springs. Photo from the April 1, 2022, edition.

 Photo by Merle J. Baranczyk

World War II veteran and former Monarch ski area manager and part owner Jack Watkins, 98, died Oct. 27 at his Poncha Springs home.

Born Jan. 14, 1924, in Newbury, South Carolina, Watkins got to know Monarch as he was winding up his military career as a Navy recruiter in Pueblo in the 1960s.

