Chaffee County faces aging population

Chaffee County is aging.
According to population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the median age in Chaffee County has risen from 41.8 years old in 2000 to 49.3 years old in 2020.
While the total population of the county went up by nearly 3,500 between 2000 and 2020, the number of baby boomers (born from 1946-1964) moving into the area has accounted for almost a third of the county’s population growth during that period.
The most recent census data put the baby boom generation at about 43.1 percent of the total population of Chaffee County, with those older than 74 at 9.7 percent.
About 26.7 percent of Chaffee County was 65 or older in the 2020 data.
By contrast, the percentage of the population of Chaffee County younger than 18 has fallen from 19.7 percent to 15.4 percent, or approximately 500 youth from birth to 19 years old.
Chaffee County mirrors the national trend, with the U.S. population going from a median age of 35.3 in 2000 to 38.8 in 2020.
The number of children younger than 5 also fell from 6.8 percent of the total U.S. population in 2000 to 5.5 percent in 2020. In Chaffee County that statistic was 4.5 percent in 2000 and 3.7 percent in 2020.
As the large baby boom generation continues to age, the need for options for an aging population takes on new urgency.
Aware of the need, several programs are being floated in Chaffee County by Public Health and others to address those needs.
Under the auspices of Chaffee County Public Health, Ark Valley Helping Hands provides help to aging homeowners who may need assistance with household chores, and the homeshare program pairs elder homeowners with younger individuals, who can assist them in the home in exchange for a place to live.
Valley to Valley Senior Care Center provides a place for seniors to go during the day and is building a new facility in Saguache.
More recently, Places to Age, a group of locals concerned about the lack of a continuum of care in the county, which forces many to leave the area in search of services to accommodate their needs, has begun searching for a way to bring independent and assisted living and memory care facilities to the county.
Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said with an aging population there is a priority to serve the needs of older adults as well as provide respite for caregivers.
“There is a pressing need for housing and continuum of care in Chaffee County, including opportunities to age in place,” Carlstrom said.
Dee Dubin, of Ark Valley Helping Hands and Places to Age, said although the older community in Chaffee County is an active one, it is still aging and it is important to keep that element in Chaffee County.
“We don’t want to be a middle-age community, we want the total aspect,” she said.
Dubin said, “We see the need. Now it’s a matter of how we’re going to do that in Chaffee County.”
