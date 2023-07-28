The Colorado Department of Local Affairs announced July 21 that the City of Salida has been awarded a grant in the amount of $1 million from the Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance Fund to assist with the construction of the new Salida Fire Station.
For the past 12 months the city has been working with Neenan Archistruction, an integrated design and construction firm based in Fort Collins. A press release stated that city and fire department staff have been meeting weekly about the project. The working plan includes a 21,000 square foot facility on Oak Street.
Mayor Dan Shore said, “We’re really excited about that. It helps so much to have Christy Doon (on staff) because she worked for DOLA for a decade and really knows the grant process.”
He added that Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess also worked on the grant application.
In the press release, Bess said that “competition for these funds is intense. This was a great team effort and we are excited to see the fire station come to fruition.”
Shore said that the “old house dates back to the 19th century, and (the firefighters have) basically been using shoe horns to get the rigs out. Plus it’s a busy street. They are excited.”
The current budget projection for the facility is around $16 million, Shore said. The price of steel has increased about 60 percent since last year, so the final number isn’t set.
A component to the new station that the current one lacks, is a separate room for firefighters to decontaminate, before entering the rest of the fire house, Shore explained.
“They don’t have that. They put their lives on the line for us, we should probably make sure there's workplace security for them,” he said.
Groundbreaking for the new firehouse is scheduled for October 2023.
The Impact Assistance Fund program was created to assist political subdivisions that are socially and/or economically impacted by the development, processing, or energy conversion of minerals and mineral fuels. Funds are derived from the state severance tax on energy and mineral production and from a portion of the state’s share of royalties paid to the federal government for mining and drilling of minerals and mineral fuels on federally owned land.
