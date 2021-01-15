Salida School Board approved new director district boundaries for R-32-J.
Boundary adjustments are required by law every four years based on current demographics.
The new boundaries are similar to the old ones, with some changes to Districts 3 and 5.
The data used to construct the new map was complied by Shannon Bingham of Western Demographics.
The changes will be reflected in the next school board elections.
In public comment the board heard from parent Keri Godina regarding the current policy, as basketball season begins, of no spectators, including parents, for the games.
Superintendent David Blackburn stated the decision was made with input from Chaffee County Public Health based on the current Orange level on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
Under current restrictions, an indoor event can only have 50 people or 25 percent space capacity, whichever is smaller.
Including players, coaches, media and referees, that would leave space for 12 parents to attend games socially distanced and masked, Godina said.
Blackburn said the current decision is to have at least the first two home games without spectators and then to revisit the issue with public health.
All games are to be live streamed for online viewing, but Godina made the point that players might benefit from encouragement from parents present at the games.
Chaffee County Community Fund president Joseph Teipel gave a brief report about the fund which has benefitted over 350 households financially impacted by COVID-19 with direct cash assistance payments.
Salida School District was one of the first elected boards in the county to donate to the fund to the tune of $20,000 in March.
Teipel thanked the board for its leadership during the past year and said during the course of the year the fund was able to raise more than $600,000 including more than $350,000 from individuals and more than 780 donors within Chaffee County.
“They’re all following your lead and the lead of other elected boards,” Teipel said.
He said more than $75,000 had also gone out to local non-profits, including food assistance programs.
Crest Academy principal Jill Davis gave the detailed report for the alternative middle school.
The staff has made several changes to programming to accommodate their students and provide for COVID-19 precautions including new staff, division of students into cohorts and conducting outdoor classes in the fall.
Davis credited Brandon Hawkins’ facilities crew with keeping the school building clean and sanitized.
Board discussion centered on the possibility of land acquisition from the county.
The district is eyeing 36 acres north of the Chaffee County Fairgrounds near Poncha Springs as a site to acquire from the county for future expansion and the construction of a future new school to address growth and changing demographics in the Poncha Springs area.
Current thinking is along the lines of a preschool-eighth grade facility; however, future growth will dictate planning.
Blackburn said any property acquired by the district would not be developed today, but with the acquisition, future boards would have the right assets to address growth.
Blackburn said current projections still point to the probability of growth in the student population in the future.
Following discussion, the board approved several policy changes including the repeal of the old graduation requirements and approval of a new set of requirements.
The new graduation requirements require 24 credits earned during grades nine through twelve.
A credit is defined as the amount of credit given for the successful completion of a semester course as defined by the master schedule.
Successful completion means that the student obtained a passing grade for the course.
The new policy states the following criteria shall entitle a student to a high school diploma:
• Achievement in the district’s academic standards as demonstrated by mastery of the curriculum which may include, but is not limited to, daily classroom assignments, state and district assessments, classroom assessments, and student participation in, and completion of, assigned projects.
• Completion of 24 credits in grades nine through twelve in the prescribed categories listed:
Four credits of English including English 1 or 1A, English 2 or 2A, English 3 or advanced placement language; three credits of mathematics including algebra 1 or above; three credits of science including two units of lab-based classes; three credits of social studies including world geography, American history, .5 credit of American government and .5 credit of economics;
One credit of physical education including team sports, introduction to weightlifting, or compete in any school or Colorado High School Activities Association sponsored sport for two consecutive years (of the same sport) in conjunction with completing an approved health course; one credit of practical arts including art, band, music, drama, drafting or industrial arts; two credits of advisory, including participation in and successful completion of four years of advisory with a satisfactory grade (Principal may determine an alternate solution in unique circumstances.); and seven elective credits.
• Completion of a Salida School District Capstone project.
• Completion of the requirements and goals as listed on a student’s Individualized Education Program which may include modified academic standards.
Concerning other institutions and home-based programs, students entering from outside the district must meet the district’s course requirements, the policy states:
“The principal or principal’s designee must determine whether credit toward course requirements will be granted for courses taken outside the district.
“The district shall accept the transcripts from a home-based educational program.
“In order to determine whether the courses and grades earned are consistent with district requirements and district academic standards, the district may require submission of the student’s work or other proof of academic performance for each course for which credit toward graduation is sought.
“In addition, the district may administer testing to the student to verify the accuracy of the student’s transcripts.
“The district may reject any transcripts that cannot be verified through such testing.”
The new requirements were drafted to try and address a variety of concerns that have cropped up recently in relation to online learning and the high school’s switch to a block schedule this year; however, Blackburn said the new requirements would “not make everyone happy.”
The school board plans to meet for an all-day board retreat starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 30, at the Kesner boardroom.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.