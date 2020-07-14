Beth Russell has resigned as the director of the Salida Pregnancy Resource Center after leading it for 6½ years.
Russell, however, will stay in Salida and continue working at First Street Family Health, changing her career’s direction to focus on mental health. She’s worked at First Street Family Health for the last 1½ years, she said.
“I really do want to pursue more mental health work,” Russell said. “It was time for me to move on – I’ll be expanding to all ages.”
Russell has been accepted into the Harris Community Fellowship Program in infant and early childhood mental health. The program is online so she won’t have to relocate.
While Russell is excited for the change, she’ll also miss a lot of things about the Salida Pregnancy Resource Center. Russell said most of all she’ll miss the families and the people she works with. “I have a great team here and I’m going to miss that a lot,” she said. Working with new moms and their babies, she said, was her favorite part of the job.
“I had a couple clients who were special,” she said. “They became like a family to me and I was really happy I was able to be there for them when they were going through tough times.”
Judy Ann Fender, president of the SPR board of directors, said during the last few years the clinic has “seen considerable expansion of services, reaching more people,” under Russell’s leadership.
Russell noted the clinic has upgraded its online database so all of its records are now electronic. She also said they’ve added a online program called Bright Course, they’ve added testing for different sexually transmitted diseases and also hired a ultra sound nurse who now works at the clinic three days a week.
In the past, the ultra sound nurse was available once a week.
“Having her three days a week makes (certain services) more open.” Russell said.
She also praised some of the clinic’s other services, like the multitude of online lessons available to help parents from conception through childhood.
“The services here are amazing,” she said. “I wish I had those services when I was a young mom.”
In her new role, she’ll get to continue working with some of the same clients, which she was happy about. She also said she’ll continue pro-life work.
“I definitely want to stay involved in any way I can,” she said.
While Russell is moving on, she had noting but positive things to say about the Salida Pregnancy Resource Program.
“It’s a great program,” she said. “I have loved working here at this ministry.”
