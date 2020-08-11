The opening of Salida School District’s schools will be the subject of discussion at the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The board will receive updates on schools, nutrition, transportation and activities as the district prepares to return to in person instruction for the first time since March.
The board will hear a detailed report from facilities manager Brandon Hawkins regarding building preparations for returning students and staff.
Action items to be considered include a resolution to define “actively engaged in the educational process” and student attendance for the 2020-2021 school year.
In other business, the board will consider first reading for policies related to reopening school, policies reflecting the Title IX changes and policies reflecting state legislative changes as recommended by Colorado Association of School Boards.
The board will discuss their agenda for their upcoming board retreat Aug. 15.
The board will meet at Kesner board room, 349 E. Ninth St.
The public is invited to attend, however space will be limited due to COVID-19 precautions and distancing requirements.
The public is also invited to attend the meeting remotely via Zoom.
The meeting ID is 827 9778 8009
The passcode is 0nR7xT
By phone call 346-248-7799 or 669-900-9128
The meeting ID is 827 9778 8009
Passcode is 434430.
