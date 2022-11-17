The cost of a Thanksgiving meal increased for the second year in a row, according to an informal survey conducted by Colorado Farm Bureau and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The national average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for ten guests jumped 20 percent last year to $64.05.

Colorado shoppers can expect to pay 4.8 percent more than the national average, putting the cost at $67.14 or $6.71 per person.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.