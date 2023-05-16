A power outage Sunday affected more than 200 customers in parts of Salida served by Xcel Energy.
Michelle Agayo of Xcel Energy said a downed power line at Eddy Lane and CR 105 was the cause of the outage, which started at 6:55 a.m.
To safely restore power, Xcel crews had to create a slightly larger outage in the area, Agayo said.
All customers had their service back just before 3 p.m. Sunday.
“We understand losing power can be frustrating, and we appreciate our customers’ patience while our crews work as quickly as possible to safely restore service,” Agayo said.
