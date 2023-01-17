2022 was a year of changes, controversy and another year of COVID-19 in Salida and Chaffee County.
The major new stories of the year included legal proceedings, new hope for those in crisis, the evolution of businesses and events and the vagaries of Mother Nature.
Salida Seniors acquire Community Center from the city
After 40 years, the Salida Community Center became the property of Salida Senior Citizens Inc. following the passage of a city ballot issue transferring the property from city ownership.
The building, which was built on city land in 1983 and constructed using a grant from a state Mineral Impact Grant, was given to the city because the grant could not be awarded to the senior citizens group.
Salida Senior Citizens Inc., however, raised the additional $50,000 to complete the building.
The city had leased the building to the Salida Community Center organization since 1984.
In the November election, 84 percent of Salida voters cast their ballot in favor of ballot issue 2C, thus approving transfer of the building to the ownership of Salida Senior Citizens Inc.
Talmage Trujillo found guilty
Already facing misdemeanor charges, Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo added a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence when he erased the memory on his phone prior to turning it over to police.
Trujillo was presented with a warrant Feb. 9 for the phone as evidence in an investigation of misdemeanor charges he incurred in fall 2021 following an incident at Salida High School.
Following the felony charge, Trujillo was placed on paid administrative leave for the second time and SHS Dean of Students Cory Scheffel was appointed interim principal.
Trujillo’s contract with the district was renewed, per law, in June but as a teacher, at a teacher’s salary.
In the original incident on Sept. 23, 2021, Trujillo was charged with obstructing government operations, obstructing a police officer and harboring a minor, related to a former student.
Trujillo went to jury trial for the misdemeanor charges Nov. 17-18 and 21-22 and was found guilty of obstructing a police officer and harboring a minor, but not guilty on the charge of obstructing government operations.
During sentencing Dec. 8, Trujillo pleaded guilty to the felony charge.
He was given a concurrent sentence of six months supervised probation, 24 hours of useful community service and a $250 fine for the two misdemeanors and one year supervised probation and 80 hours of useful community service for the felony.
Attorney Riley Selleck indicated Trujillo would pursue an appeal, and Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull issued a stay of execution in the misdemeanor sentence.
Trujillo officially resigned his position in the district Dec. 2. That resignation was accepted by the Salida Board of Education at its regular meeting Dec. 13.
Life with COVID-19 normalizes
COVID-19 remained in the forefront of everything in 2022, but as vaccine boosters were introduced and variants of the virus continued to evolve, life with COVID-19 slipped into a more normalized pattern as the year progressed.
Masking all the time gave way to masking when ill.
Parameters for testing changed from clinic based to more home-based rapid testing.
People started to go about their lives much as before the virus, with an eye out for new variants.
The Omicron variant became the dominant variant, a more transmittable, though less deadly version of the virus that has affected the world since its discovery in China in late 2019.
Omicron peaked in Colorado in August, accounting for 90 percent of COVID-19 cases.
By the end of the year, 74.8 percent of Chaffee County residents had received at least the primary two-vaccination series.
At least 46.1 percent had received at least one booster and 25.7 percent had received at least two boosters.
