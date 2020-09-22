Summer snow provides mulch

Kelly Millward, of Howard, collects free mulch next to Marvin Park. The mulch is from the tree branches that fell during the recent snow storm, which were chipped. Millward said he is trying to put in a lawn and the mulch will help retain moisture for the new growth.
