The Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management is seeking public review and comments on the 2021-2024 Chaffee County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The full draft of the plan is available at https://bit.ly/ChaffeeHazardPlan. Comments can be submitted to https://forms.office.com/r/GdTvfYdJC5 through Aug. 6.
To get a printout of the plan, call 719-539-2218 or email chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org.
The plan looks at natural hazards within the county and what actions could be taken to lessen damage and loss of life should one of these hazards occur.
The current plan updates the 2016 plan, including incidents like the 2019 Decker Fire.
The plan outlines efforts of the county, Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs to work together in case of a natural disaster.
A new plan is required every five years by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to meet requirements of the 2000 Federal Disaster Mitigation Act.
