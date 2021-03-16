Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Open now
Anytime – Poncha Springs Community Garden is accepting reservations for garden plots for this year’s growing season. Plots are available for $40 per season (water included).
Log on to http://www.ponchaspringscolorado.us/Poncha-Springs-Community-Garden to apply.
For more information call 719-539-6882.
Wednesday
Online
6-7 p.m. — The Salida Circus will present its St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza. The free event will be online at https://www.facebook.com/salidacircusoutreachfoundation.
Thursday
Online
7-8 p.m. — The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative lead forester Andy Lerch will discuss the thinning efforts and fire mitigation on Monarch Pass during a virtual lecture. For more information and to register, visit https://garna.org/calendar/watershedhealthproject/.
6 p.m. – Salida Soup No. 64. Pearl’s Sunrize Sanctuary, Just Adventure Art and Salida Circus will pitch their projects. Log on to http://www.salidasoup.org to watch the pitch.
Friday
Salida
11 a.m. — Ski with a Naturalist on Monarch Mountain’s beginner runs. Lift-accessed tour is free to any day lift ticket or season pass holder. To participate, meet near the ski patrol building at the base 10 minutes before the hour-long event.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Friday Fish Fry at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St. The donation event, which will benefit Salida Rotary scholarships, will only be offering curbside pickup.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Saturday
Salida
11 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Journey Through the Infinite art exhibition at the Salida SteamPlant. The show features the work of 19-year-old David Grundy. Capacity limited to six and public health safety measures are in place. Log on to https://paquettegalleryarts.square.site/shop/20 for more information.
TBD – The 16th annual Run Through Time marathon, half marathon and fun run will take place in the Arkansas Hills trail system. Trails will remain open, but will be busy during the event. More information at https://chaffeerunning.org/
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Winter Farmers Market at 8875 CR 150 in Salida. This will be the final farmers market of the season. Please wear a mask.
Monday
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
