A house fire at about 9 p.m. Monday at 261 CR 51 in Cotopaxi, caused extensive damage to the 99-year-old structure and exposed firefighters to asbestos as they worked to control the blaze.
Deer Mountain Fire Protection District Fire Chief J.R. Niblett said the fire began in the home’s attic due to a fire in the chimney.
He said the creosote build up in the old chimney was the worst he had seen in 50 years of firefighting.
The structure of the house, with metal roof, shiplap, wood paneling and 15-18 inches of insulation in the attic, made it difficult to get to the fire to fight it.
Firefighters were able to save some of the owners’ possessions, but the interior of the structure was badly damaged.
The three members of the family that owned the house were “very lucky to get out,” Niblett said.
The chief said he would recommend to the county, if the owners want to rebuild, that they scrape the property and begin from scratch not only because of the damage, but the asbestos throughout the 1912 structure.
Firefighters from Howard and Coaldale also responded to the fire.
Niblett advised making sure chimneys, especially older ones, be inspected and cleaned yearly to prevent chimney fires.
