Morphew vigil planned to correspond to search

Maysville resident Suzanne Morphew has been missing for 117 days.
The mother of two disappeared during a bike ride on Mother’s Day and little trace of her has been found by investigators since then.
A joint investigation by Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigations is still ongoing.
Morphew’s brother, Andy Moorman, announced his intention to launch a 1,000 person search of the Maysville area for his sister Sept. 22-28 at a recent candlelight vigil in their hometown of Alexandria, Indiana.
Tisha Leeway, who is acting as Moorman’s liaison in Salida, said they are trying to organize housing and food for the volunteers expected to help in the search.
She said she is in the process of contacting hotels and VRBOs for donated housing and hopes to set up a meal delivery system for the volunteers with donated food.
A local candlelight vigil is being organized for 7 p.m. Sept. 25, at Riverside Park, by The Factory Salon & Body Works, a Salida salon and spa at which Leeway works and Morphew was a customer.
The vigil was scheduled to coincide with Moorman’s search effort and Glovan said Moorman plans to attend.
As of Thursday 24 people had confirmed they were attending and 154 were interested in attending on the Salon’s Facebook page. The size limit for the outdoor gathering is currently 175 people.
Another salon employee, Cindy Glovan, said the salon was hosting the event “just because Suzanne is a wonderful person and awareness needs to stay out there.”
Bracelets will be for sale at the event for $3 and proceeds will go to Moorman for the search effort.
Moorman recently stated in an interview with Profiling Evil’s Chris McDonough and Mike King, “We’re not going to stop looking until we find my little sister.”
McDonough and King are helping Moorman organize the search.
Those who would like to help with local logistics and food can call Leeway at 221-9048.
Those who are interested in volunteering to search for Morphew or donating to help fund the search can visit profilingevil.com.
