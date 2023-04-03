Plans for a mixed use pickleball facility for the south end of the county will be presented by John Vandewalle of Peak to Peak Pickleball Club at the Chaffee County Commissioners work session today.
The club currently plays at several indoor and outdoor venues in Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida.
The outdoor facility in Salida are two tennis courts at Columbine Park, which are shared with tennis club.
The club proposes an indoor-outdoor 12 court facility which can be used for other recreations as well as pickleball.
Peak to Peak’s membership has grown from about 125 members in January 2021 to about 260 by December 2022.
The Commissioners will also hear updates from airport director Zech Papp, planning director Miles Cottom and IT department director Danny Gallegos.
Papp’s presentation will include an overview of the annual Chaffee County Air Show at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field, scheduled for Sept. 16.
The commissioner will also discuss the county government’s adoption of the Standard Response Protocol via a memorandum of understanding between Chaffee County and the I Love U Guys Foundation.
The protocol is used to address hazardous emergency situations and had been adopted by school districts, government entities and businesses across the state.
In the afternoon session, the commissioners will participate in a land management agencies stakeholder meting at 1:15 p.m. and a congressional leadership update at 2:15 p.m.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
