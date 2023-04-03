Plans for a mixed use pickleball facility for the south end of the county will be presented by John Vandewalle of Peak to Peak Pickleball Club at the Chaffee County Commissioners work session today.

The club currently plays at several indoor and outdoor venues in Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida.

