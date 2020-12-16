Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center plans to begin vaccinating frontline and health care workers immediately upon the anticipated receipt of the first round of a limited allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Allison Gergley, marketing and public relations manager for the hospital stated in a press release.
Timing is dependent on pending vaccine delivery confirmation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, she said.
The state public health department’s vaccine distribution plan is separated into three main phases, with phase 1 divided into phase 1A and phase 1B.
Phase 1A includes highest-risk health care workers, the tier of Coloradans to receive the vaccine first.
HRRMC will be partnering with Chaffee County Public Health to utilize the medical expertise of health care providers in the county, who are identifying high-risk patients who would fall into phase 1A.
HRRMC’s initial COVID-19 vaccine allocations will be of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, followed by a smaller allocation of the Moderna vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Each brand of the vaccine requires two doses.
The number of vaccine allocations HRRMC receives is pre-determined by state public health.
Gergely said contact information for the general public interested in the COVID-19 vaccine is not currently being taken by either organizations.
Members of the public who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the future are encouraged to make an appointment with their primary care provider.
For additional information on COVID-19 as it pertains to HRRMC, please visit hrrmc.com.
