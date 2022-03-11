QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: What is happening with vaccines and children?
ANSWER: After initial clinical trials, more data in the real world is becoming available, for all age groups younger than 18. First, there is waning immunity for 5- to 11-year-olds after 28 days regardless of variant. The good news for this age group is protection against severe cases requiring hospitalizations is still strong.
This finding was substantiated in two separate studies released recently. The 12-17 age group seems to be better protected in terms of waning immunity and hospitalizations than 5- to 11-year-olds. Second, dose does make a difference. The dosing for ages 5-11 is a third the dose of those 12 and older, which appears at this point to explain the difference in vaccine effectiveness. And third, boosters make a difference in the amount and speed of waning immunity. The FDA approved boosters for ages 5-11 years in October. The recommendation is to vaccinate and booster 5- to 11-year-olds.
The clinical trials for ages 2-5 are expected to be complete in the spring for review by the FDA.
QUESTION: To mask or not to mask, that is the question readers ask.
ANSWER: There is so much new information about masking and social distancing, it is understandable to be confused. The CDC has an updated web page that shows by county the level of risk, which determines masking guidelines. The lower the risk, the less masking and other mitigation measures are required/suggested (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/COVID-by-county.html).
This risk rating system is based on number of cases, number of COVID hospitalizations and number of available hospital beds in the county. Currently, Chaffee county is rated “low.”
But what does this mean in real life? We can feel comfortable taking off our masks inside assuming we are vaccinated and younger than 65, healthy and not in contact with those who might be at high risk. Masking continues on public transportation and indoors in airports, train and bus stations.
Individuals who are not vaccinated should mask and stay 6 feet away from others, especially those at higher risk.
But ultimately, each one of us has to make his or her own decision about what to do for themselves and their family. A word of caution: The risk level could very well change. At the moment there is no known worrisome new variant, but that does not mean it will stay that way. Scientists are constantly on the lookout for a new variant that may be more severe than what we have already experienced.
QUESTION: There has been a lot of debate as to where SarsCoV2 came to be in humans. Is there any new information about the origins of the virus?
ANSWER: The origins of SarsCoV2 has been under debate since the pandemic started in winter 2020. Several new studies, done at academic centers and peer reviewed, strongly support the contention that the virus came from animals that were consumed from the Wuhan Market. This “spillover” from animal to humans is common with other viruses as well.
QUESTION: Are we at herd immunity yet?
ANSWER: Herd immunity is the term applied to a population when a high percentage of people have either had the disease or been immunized. This high level of immunity in a community by default protects those not vaccinated and reduces the likelihood of variants evolving. Although there is debate as to what percentage would bring forth general protection, the overall consensus is that it should be around 85 percent. There is new data that shows that about 43 percent of the adult population in the country has had COVID and 65 percent have been fully vaccinated. Some people have, of course, been both vaccinated and had COVID. Chaffee County summary data: All residents, 64 percent vaccinated; older than 65, 89 percent vaccinated; all residents, 39 percent boosted:
While these numbers provide some level of comfort in that a large percentage of the population has some level of immunity, no one really knows how long and how effective that immunity will be. Scientists are looking at all parts of the immune system to learn more about immunity duration and effectiveness.
And though everyone is tired of hearing this, it is really better to be vaccinated and not have gotten COVID, if for no other reasons than to avoid the 10 to 20 percent risk of getting long COVID and the very real risk of getting a cardiovascular consequence such as a heart attack or stroke.
For more information about COVID-19, testing and vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies and doctors offices have vaccines.
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BV Drug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.
