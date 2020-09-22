U.S. equities ended the day mostly lower. This marks the fourth consecutive down session for the S&P, the longest streak since February.
Except for technology, all other sectors were down, with energy materials and industrials performing the worst.
The net worth of U.S. households jumped 6.8 percent in the second quarter to the highest level ever recorded.
Several of the world’s largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase, are under pressure following accusations of money-laundering activity.
Treasury yields were mixed between long-term and short-term bonds.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,287,697,615.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 510 points to 27,148.
Gold fell $46.00 to $1,916.10 and crude oil fell $1.44 to $39.88 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.42 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .67 percent.
