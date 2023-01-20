The Rev. James Williams at St. Joseph Catholic Church celebrated his 25th anniversary as a priest with the Colorado Springs diocese on Aug. 2.
“It’s gone by very quickly,” Williams said. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years.”
Williams’ journey started when he became an ordained deacon in Rome on Oct. 4, 1996.
He said he loved the four years he spent in Rome and loved studying the history there.
“I thought about being a high school history teacher,” he said. “Being in Rome was like heaven on earth. So much history and culture. Had I not been a priest, I might have become a teacher.”
After being ordained as a priest in Colorado Springs, Williams spent his first two years at the Ave Maria parish, then spent a year in Elizabeth, before coming to Salida.
He was here from 2000-2002 before returning to Colorado Springs, where he spent six years as the diocese vocation director, working with young men who were considering joining the priesthood.
Williams said he loved being the vocation director and still helps out, often hosting seminary students in Salida during the summers.
“Working with those young men is always a good experience,” Williams said. “I’ve counseled young men at every parish at which I served. There was even a young man from Salida who went to seminary.”
The highlight of his time as a priest, Williams said, has been being a part of people’s families.
“I love saying Mass, and I’ve gotten to lead a lot of pilgrimages to the Holy Lands, Rome, France, Spain and other places closer to home in Colorado and New Mexico, which were great,” Williams said. “But I have really loved spending time with families.”
Some of the difficult situations Williams said he’s had to deal with are “people who don’t really understand what being a priest is like.”
“You can’t please everybody,” he said. “Some people just don’t like the decisions you make.”
Another tough part of the job, Williams said, is having to do funerals for people you know, where you have to be strong. He said it’s different from other funerals and very difficult for him.
The work that he and the church have done in the community, Williams said, is something he is very proud of, which includes helping the food pantry at Salida Presbyterian Church, supporting the Salida Resource Center and the pancake breakfasts the Knights of Columbus host to raise money for various charitable situations.
Williams said he also enjoyed when the church used to host the community Thanksgiving dinner, before COVID-19, and is now happy to be helping the Salida Community Center with that project.
