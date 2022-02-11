Team Monarch snowboarding picked up several awards in big mountain competition Feb. 6 at Copper Mountain.
In the ages 15-18 girls’ division, Lindsey Ford took third. Benjamin Morton placed fourth in the ages 12-14 boys’ division.
The team previously competed Jan. 23 in Steamboat Springs. At that competition, Bryce Rodrigue won the boys 15-18 age division.
“The kids really went for it,” said coach Derek Scott. “They did awesome.”
Scott said big mountain riding is a judged snowboarding event that takes many factors into account. Fluidity, style, technique, speed, control and tricks performed by the contestants can impact the final score. Competition often involves extreme terrain such as steep and enhanced slopes and cliffs.
Team Monarch has an introduction to competition team and a free ride competition team. The introductory team is for those interested in improving their skills and knowledge, while the free ride team travels to and competes in tournaments.
Divisions range from younger than 12 to ages 15-18. Scott said 10 people are participating in the program.
Events are sanctioned by the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association. Scott said the competition at Copper Mountain was the biggest IFSA snowboarding event in the nation.
The team’s next competition will be Feb. 25 at Monarch Mountain.
