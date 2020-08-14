A-1 Auto earns Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce awarded August Business of the Month to A-1 Auto Service.
In an effort to keep the community safe from COVID-19, A-1 offers to pump gas for people considered high risk and those practicing social distancing.
People can just park at pump No. 1 and honk to get the service. “We’ll come right out and pump gas for them so they don’t have to get out of their car or do anything,” owner Chris Collins said.
A-1 also recently hosted a law-enforcement luncheon, feeding about 50 officers from the Colorado State Patrol, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Salida Police Department and several other law enforcement groups.
“It was a thank you to them for the support they give our community,” Collins said.
Collins began working at A-1 Auto Service in 1994 and bought the business in 2000.
He said winning business of the month has been a personal business goal of his. “It’s something I aspire to know we’re doing a good job,” he said.
Collins has also helped out with search and rescue and the Boys & Girls clubs, helping people he knew who were looking for help.
A-1 Auto Service also has a Sinclair station and is located at 445 U.S. 50 in Salida.
