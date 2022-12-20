Sara Law, Salida deputy city clerk, presented current short-term rental unit numbers within the city during a Salida City Council work session Monday.
Last year the city set up designated areas and put limits on the number of short-term rentals allowed in each area.
The commercial downtown area is allowed up to 99 licenses and currently has 73. The Colo. 291 corridor was limited to 71 licenses and has 64 in use.
The downtown industrial corridor has 11 current licenses, with a limit of 16, while the U.S. 50 corridor is limited to 80 but has 11 licenses at this time.
Salida’s residential areas are limited to 80 licenses. This is the only area where all licenses are being used, and there is a waiting list.
The city currently has a total of 239 active short-term rental licenses.
Mayor Dan Shore asked about the growth the city was seeing last year, and Law said it had been subdued.
Angie Jenson with Restorative Forestry presented the council with a plan for fire mitigation work on the recently cleared firebreak along Methodist Mountain. She said she wasn’t looking for money from the city but needs help with filing for grants.
Jenson estimated her project would cost about $183,700 and would take about nine months.
Marilyn Moore with the Salida Tree Board presented her yearly report, noting that 36 trees had been planted this year, with only 11 removed, and the city spent about $14 per person on trees.
Council also interviewed Dan Brush for a seat on the Salida Planning Commission and heard an update from the Extraordinary Teen Council.
