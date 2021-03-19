Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said Tuesday a complaint was filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office by a local man, Jerry Raski, regarding the seating of election judges for the November election.
Following the publication of a letter to the editor by Joe Biehner in Tuesday’s Mountain Mail, alleging the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office was under investigation in connection with the election, Mitchell said she contacted the Secretary of State’s Office, received a copy of the complaint and promptly returned a written response addressing Raski’s concerns.
“Anybody can file a complaint,” Mitchell said.
Prior to this, the Secretary of State’s office had not yet followed up on the complaint, she said.
The attorney general’s office states it cannot comment on or confirm the existence of such an investigation.
No response was received from either the Secretary of State’s office nor the 11th Judical District Attorney’s office regarding an investigation.
