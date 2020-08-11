Mike Smith representing Salida Mountain Trails told Chaffee County commissioners Monday that SMT is looking at ways to increase sight lines and increase room, especially at a steep switchback, on CR 110. The switchback is located about 1 mile from U.S. 50.
Land owners at the switchback, Jon and Donna Rhoads, said they would be willing to work with the county to carve back part of the curve into their private property for improvements or the possibility of a trail.
Commissioners said they would talk with the county road and bridge department and see what options could be explored.
Read McCollough with Chaffee Housing Trust, approached the commissioners regarding CHT’s annual funding, which is mostly supplied by Colorado Department of Housing and Department of Local Affairs grants, but also funds from Chaffee County, Salida and Buena Vista.
In the past McCollough has requested $12,500, but this year he is asking the county for $15,000, Salida for $10,000 and Buena Vista for $5,000.
Commissioners said they would discuss it during their Aug. 18 meeting.
Mayor Joel Benson, Buena Vista, spoke to the commissioners about a possible bus stop to be used by both Chaffee Shuttle and the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang Rider.
Benson said they identified a spot located one block north of Main Street and one block from U.S. 24, across from the American Legion.
The property is currently owned by the Union Pacific Railroad. Benson said that Buena Vista isn’t in a position to lease the property, but is hoping something can be worked out with CDOT, with possible help from the county.
Benson said he guesses constructing 25 parking spaces and a covered waiting area would be about $200,000 to $300,000, not counting the lease. CDOT has flagged about $750,000 for the project.
Janine Pryor, coordinator Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, spoke to commissioners about some of the problems local child care facilities have dealt with during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pryor said despite financial difficulties, only one childcare home has closed in the county.
She said they are struggling with a need for substitutes.
She also spoke about the CCECC scholarships they have established, which will help locals get their center director certification and take classes through Colorado Mountain College.
“Chaffee County is known for its natural resources,” Commissioner Greg Felt said to Pryor, “but for those of us that live here, we also know that we have some great human resources, and you and your husband (Wendell) are a big part of that.”
