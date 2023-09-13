Arpana Poudyal and Hitesh Adhikari of Poncha Springs are the parents of a daughter, Nadee Adhikari.
She was born at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 2023, at UCHealth Birth Center-Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs.
She weighed 5 pounds, 12.2 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Nadee has a sister, Aira, 6.
Her grandparents are Hem Adhikari and Tanka Maya Adhikari of Dhangadhi, Nepal, and Dambar Ballav Poudyal and Champa Poudyal, also of Dhangadhi, Nepal.
