Kate and Jay Luna of Salida are the parents of a son, Ernesto Angel Daniel Lopez-Luna.
He was born at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 29, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19¾ inches long.
Ernesto has a brother, Jay Anthony Luna, 18, and two sisters, Kelsey Lavonne Moore, 30, and Jaylynn Osborn, 25.
His grandparents are Max Luna of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Beverly Hall of Overland Park, Kansas, and Xochitl Lopez of Wichita, Kansas.
