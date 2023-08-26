New arrival - Sutton Ann Schoenfeld

Jacob and MyKeltie Schoenfeld of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Sutton Ann Schoenfeld.
She was born at 11:08 a.m. Aug. 19, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Her grandparents are Gerald and Edie Schoenfeld of Salida and Ty and Lenee Horting of Plainville, Kansas.
Great-grandparents are Jim and Deanne Littrell of Westcliffe, Gerald Schoenfeld Sr. of Oakley, Kansas, and Nora Hammerschmidt of Plainville.
