Some grandparents say, “I have to take care of my grandchildren.” Pearl Martellaro puts it another way. She has always said,“I get to take care of my grandchildren.”
She considers it a privilege and now counts six children, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grands and three great-great-grands with a fourth great-great-grandchild due in November. The 30th great-grandchild, Maizie Weis, was born July 5 to Martellaro’s granddaughter Keri and her husband, Travis Weis.
“We were hoping Maizie would be born on Grandma’s birthday,” Keri said, “but she came just a little early.”
Pearl (Fedde) Martellaro was born July 10, 1931, in Hartsel and was raised on a homestead there. She met Dominic Martellaro at a dance.
“I didn’t dance,” she laughed. “My friend was in love with Dominic’s brother and wanted me to go to the dance with her.”
Martellaro was 17 years old when she and Dominic were married. They lived on the Martellaro head lettuce farm off CR 107.
“There was an ice house on the property and the lettuce was packed three dozen heads to a crate and transported to the depot, where it was shipped by train to Denver,” Martellaro recalled.
Some of the old buildings from the lettuce days are still on the property.
Their third child, a daughter, died of a birth defect. Three more children followed. After that, came 16 grandchildren. Martellaro’s descendants include two sets of twins. All 16 grandchildren are pictured on the east wall of her home. The 30 great-grandchildren are all pictured on the west wall. Back on the east wall are pictures of three great-great-grandchildren where a fourth will be added in November.
Pearl’s husband, Dominic, died in 1995.
Grandchildren range in age from 50 to 24. Marty Martellaro, the oldest, and Dovie Bryant, the youngest, both have April 30 birthdays.
Great-grandchildren range in age from Hailee Laitsch, 23, in Atlanta, Georgia, to little Maizie, the newest at 8 weeks old. Laitsch now has two children of her own.
Besides her own children and grandchildren, Martellaro babysat for many years and later got a daycare license, which allowed her to care for eight children in addition to her grandchildren. The daycare kids ranged in age from 6 weeks to middle school.
Martellaro obviously loves babies and children, even though, at age 93, it’s getting hard to hold them.
“Grandma took care of everybody’s kids,” Keri said. “When Grandma had her 90th birthday a lot of those kids showed up to wish her a happy birthday.”
“I still miss having the kids,” Martellaro said, “but five grandchildren still live in the area, and I wait for the days when they and their kids come to visit.”
She still gives birthday and Christmas gifts until the “babies” are 18 years old. Great-great-grands receive piggy banks with coins from the year they were born and great-grands get $10 each for birthdays and Christmas.
“When we were kids, whenever we got into trouble, we’d go to Grandma’s house,” Weis, a teacher at Longfellow Elementary School, recalled. “I remember the days when a bus we called Grandma Pearl’s bus would pick up the Longfellow kids going to Grandma’s daycare and drop them off.”
After Dominic died, parents of her daycare kids sometimes helped with household and yard chores.
She made lunch for her young charges and at times, when parents worked late shifts, the kids would sleep on the couch until around 11 p.m. when their parents picked them up.
“Sometimes I just didn’t want to let them go,” she said. “All the kids called me Grandma Pearl and I loved that.”
