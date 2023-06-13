Tues., June 13
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Matt and Dave Hebert (aka Abear) play a variety of genres, from jam rock to bluegrass to music of The Grateful Dead at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Howard
Noon – Pleasant Valley Club luncheon at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45, features corned beef and cabbage. Open to the community. Donations accepted.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Author Peter Heller leads a discussion of his book “The Dog Stars,” chosen as Salida’s first Community Read, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Call Salida Regional Library at 719-539-4826 for tickets.
5-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Pick jam session at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Dave Watts & Friends features members of The Motet and others playing funk at Stoke, 720 U.S. 50. Tickets are $30 at https://www.eventbrite.com/ .
Weds., June 14
Buena Vista
Noon – Young at Heart Potluck Luncheon at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Chicken salad will be served. Bring a side dish and your own place setting. Speaker is Karen Dills from BV Boys & Girls Club. Door prizes awarded.
6-9 p.m. – Matt and Dave Hebert (aka Abear) play a variety of genres, from jam rock to bluegrass to music of The Grateful Dead at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
7 p.m. – Troubadour duo Scott Cook and Pamela Mae perform folk music at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Suggested donation is $20.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Farmers Market at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, features local farmers, food producers, bakers, artists and artisans.
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Lucky Overton performs country and soul at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Thurs., June 15
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
6-9 p.m. – Matt and Dave Hebert (aka Abear) play a variety of genres, from jam rock to bluegrass to music of The Grateful Dead at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free live music by New Reign and free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
5-8 p.m. – Family Fun Night at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features water games including basketball, ring toss, football toss, floating volleyball and more. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youth and $2 for children. Memberships and access passes can also be used.
5-9 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Rampage Pre-Party at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St. Competitor registration from 5-7 p.m., free beer, DJ and a silent auction of skateboard, snowboards, bikes and more.
5-10 p.m. – 75th annual FIBArk Whitewater Festival with events in Riverside Park and Salida Whitewater Park. See separate schedule for details.
6-8 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup at A Church, 419 D St. Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations. Doors open at 6, dinner at 6:30 and presentations at 7 p.m.
7 p.m. – Live music with The Smelted Hearts at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
8:30-11:30 p.m. – Big Horn performs ska, punk, gypsy jazz and surf rock at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Fri., June 16
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – High Country Bank, 516 U.S. 24 North, hosts a Pet Food Drive for Ark-Valley Humane Society. All types of dog and cat food accepted in unopened bags.
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St., features PB&K playing classic country, country swing and classic rock & roll. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
9 p.m. – Grits & Greens performs rock and roll at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/grits-and-greens/.
Leadville
6:30 p.m. – Family Movie Night at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave., features “Sing 2.”
7-10 p.m. – Trivia with Taryn at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features general categories. Teams of no more than six. Cost is $5 at the door. All proceeds donated to Cloud City Mountain Sports.
Salida
9 a.m.-10 p.m. – 75th annual FIBArk Whitewater Festival with events in Riverside Park, Salida Whitewater Park and Centennial Park. See separate schedule for details.
3 p.m. – Live music with David Shaheen at The Soggy Surfer, 228 N F St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Dead cover band Roundhouse Assembly at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
8:30-11:30 p.m. – Warsaw Poland Brothers perform ska, punk, rock, Celtic, reggae and metal at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., June 17
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at North Railroad Tracks, Main Street.
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27655 CR 313., with speaker Linda Roush from Fruita, music by LaRae Garretson and high tea. Wear a beautiful hat and bring your favorite teacup. $10 per person. RSVP to Jan, 719-395-3108, or Betty, 719-395-6967.
2-5:30 p.m. – Mini-Blessings Bluegrass & Minis Fundraiser at 15732 CR 306, features meet the mini horses at 2 p.m., followed by live music in the lower meadow. Bring your own picnic.
9 p.m. – Leadville Cherokee plays bluegrass, funk and dirty, grungy rock at an album release party at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/leadville-cherokee-album-release-2/.
Fairplay
3-6:30 p.m. – The Middle Way Western Days Fundraiser at Warmsprings Ranch, 100 High Creek Road, features live music, chuck wagon cowboy dinner, silent auction and activities. Advance tickets are $22 for adults, $10 for kids, free for 3 and younger, at https://www.aplos.com/aws/events/western_days_2023 or $25/$10 at the gate. Proceeds benefit The Middle Way horse sanctuary.
Leadville
7 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half races start at East Sixth and Poplar streets and travel the historic mining district’s old mining roads and trails. Both races are sold out.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Pethood Leadville Annual Yard Sale fundraiser at 528 Front St. features home goods, pet supplies, sporting goods, books and more.
4 p.m. – Pride Parade goes up Harrison Avenue from Fourth to Eighth streets and ends at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., for a drag show and dance party.
6-11 p.m. – Pride Drag Show and Dance Party at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. All Pride events are free.
7-10 p.m. – Hazel Miller & The Collective perform jazz, blues, R&B and more at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Tickets are $45 for VIP, $30 for general admission, $15 for students ages 6-17 and free for kids 5 and younger at https://taboroperahouse.org/event/hazel-miller-the-collective/.
Salida
7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. – 75th annual FIBArk Whitewater Festival with events in Riverside Park, Salida Whitewater Park, Centennial Park and downtown Salida. See separate schedule for details.
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
4 p.m. – Live mariachi music by Mariachi Diamante at the first anniversary celebration of Casa Calaca, 413 W. U.S. 50.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with blues band Blue Recluse at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
8:30-11:30 p.m. – Sun Jr. performs psychedelic, jammy, rocking and folksy music at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., June 18
Buena Vista
4 p.m. – Arthur Lee Land’s ReGROOVEaNATION performs a free electro-Americana show at The Beach at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301.
Lake George
2 p.m. – June Chautauqua at Lake George Charter School, 38874 U.S. 24, features a Pikes Peak Historical Society presentation on Judge James Castello, founder of Florissant. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.
Leadville
8 p.m. – Warsaw Poland Bros perform ska at Silver Dollar Saloon, 315 Harrison Ave. Ages 21+.
Salida
8 a.m.-4 p.m. – 75th annual FIBArk Whitewater Festival with events in Riverside Park and Salida Whitewater Park. See separate schedule for details.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1 p.m. – Live music with Sad Hands at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
5-8 p.m. – Singer/songwriter/storyteller Marion Carrillo performs originals and covers at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
6:30 p.m. – Dark Sky Viewing and Education to support International Dark Sky Park Certification for Browns Canyon National Monument at Hecla Junction, at the end of CR 194. $10 parking fee required. Photography tips provided. RSVP to erickmiller@hotmail.com.
Mon., June 19
Salida
7:30 p.m. – Colorado TINTS presents “A Destination of My Own: The Story of Richard Durham,” to celebrate Juneteenth, at A Church, 419 D St. Suggested donation is $15.
Tues., June 20
Buena Vista
10-11:30 p.m. – Singer/songwriter/pianist Neal Francis performs at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $45 at https://southmainco.com/upcoming-events/neilfrancisinivyballroom.
Salida
5:30-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7:30-10 p.m. – Hogan & Moss perform “original songs with old souls,” including West Texas waltzes, vintage country, blues and soul and midcentury swing, at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 7 p.m.
