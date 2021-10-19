Weds., Oct. 20
Leadville
6-9 p.m. – The Office Season Two Trivia at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. $5 per person to play. Open to individuals and teams; register at the door. Winner gets a prize basket.
Thurs., Oct. 21
Crestone
6 p.m.-midnight – The Asylum Haunted House is open at The Mystic Rose Café, 120 W. Silver Ave. $20 in advance, $25 at the door, free for ages 6 and younger. Ages 13 and younger must be with an adult.
Leadville
7-10 p.m. – Open Mike Night at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., is open to performers of music, dance, theater, poetry or whatever. Spectators welcome.
Online
7-8 p.m. – Sean Shepherd, area wildlife manager, speaks about Colorado Parks and Wildlife history, hunting season, state wildlife area access passes and more at a Greater Arkansas River Nature Association virtual meeting. Open to all. Register at https://garna.networkforgood.com/events/33501-zoom-lecture-a-night-with-colorado-parks-and-wildlife.
Salida
Noon-12:45 p.m. – Pianist Yufen Chou performs a lunchtime concert at A Church, 419 D St.
6-8:30 p.m. – Truth Has a Voice Foundation, Colorado Mountain College and Central Colorado Humanists present a free showing of “The Social Dilemma,” a film about social media, followed by a panel discussion, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Registration for the film and panel event is requested at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/truth-has-a-voice-foundation-film-panel-tickets-183520503767.
Fri., Oct. 22
Crestone
6 p.m.-midnight – The Asylum Haunted House is open at The Mystic Rose Café, 120 W. Silver Ave. $20 in advance, $25 at the door, free for ages 6 and younger. Ages 13 and younger must be with an adult.
Leadville
5-7 p.m. – Harvest Dinner Fundraiser for Cloud City Conservation Center at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Order a dinner of Colorado-grown ingredients and pick up at Freight. Vegan, vegetarian and meat-friendly options available. Participate in an online silent auction. Tickets cost $25 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harvest-dinner-at-home-cena-de-cosecha-en-casa-tickets-183642027247.
Salida
6:30 p.m. – Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs play stomp-grass music at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-9 p.m. – Dive and Jive at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features swimming and music for middle school ages only. $5 admission (no passes).
7-8:30 p.m. – Documentary filmmaker and professional juggler Paprika Leaverton presents “Hiko in Tonga,” a film about a vanishing culture of Polynesian women jugglers, at A Church, 419 D St.
Sat., Oct. 23
Crestone
6 p.m.-midnight – The Asylum Haunted House is open at The Mystic Rose Café, 120 W. Silver Ave. $20 in advance, $25 at the door, free for ages 6 and younger. Ages 13 and younger must be with an adult.
Leadville
3-5 p.m. – Haunted Hills Bike and Foot Races run through haunted Colorado Mountain College Leadville trails. Includes a $30 5K mountain bike, a $15 2K boo-friendly event for kids and a $30 5K Haunted Hills foot race. Racers are encouraged to wear costumes; best dressed will receive a prize. Proceeds benefit CMC cross country and track teams. Sign up at colomtn.me/haunted2021.
Online
10 a.m.-noon – Chaffee County Writers Exchange hosts a Zoom session and questions and answers with award-winning author and screenwriter Scott Thomas. Fee to participate is $40 for nonmembers and $20 for members. Sign up at www.ccwritersexchange.org.
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Dinner at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 features chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert by Jeanne. $10.
7:30-9:30 p.m. – Denver contemporary ballet company Zikr Dance Ensemble performs “Lifting the Veil” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children 12 and younger; available at the box office and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/performance-lifting-the-veil-zikr-dance-ensemble-tickets-182119031927.
Sun., Oct. 24
Crestone
6 p.m.-midnight – The Asylum Haunted House is open at The Mystic Rose Café, 120 W. Silver Ave. $20 in advance, $25 at the door, free for ages 6 and younger. Ages 13 and younger must be with an adult.
Howard
1-4 p.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society hosts a free “Access Sunday” at its History Center, 70 CR 56. Visitors can view maps of the area and other historical documents.
Leadville
1-3 p.m. – Après Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features wares by local artisans, crafters, makers and growers.
Salida
4-6 p.m. – Live music by Lupine Lady at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7 p.m. – Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tony Furtado and fiddler Luke Price perform Americana roots music at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $20 in advance and are available at the box office, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and clarkrobertsproductions.brownpapertickets.com. Cost is $22 at the door. All attendees must provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 26
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
