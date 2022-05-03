Weds., May 4
Buena Vista
5-8 p.m. – We Are Chaffee presents Dinner & a Movie, movie shorts on local housing stories, at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. First 100 registrants get a $25 restaurant gift card. Movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Childcare provided at BV Community Center. Event is free but must register at wearechaffee.org.
Coaldale
7 p.m. – Guitarist/vocalist Justin Allison and Grammy-nominated woodwind artist Bob Rebholz perform cool jazz at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Tickets cost $15. RSVP to 11justinjazz@gmail.com.
Leadville
6:30-9 p.m. – Fly tying at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. All skill levels welcome.
Salida
6-9:30 p.m. – “Wine & Woo with Willow Bradner, the “accidental psychic, is a night of humor and psychic readings at The Velveteen Lounge, 115 G St.
Thurs., May 5
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. Salida Middle School band and choir will perform at 2:30 p.m. 970-309-9145.
7 p.m. – Karaoke/DJ Dance Party at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Fri., May 6
Buena Vista
4:30 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Trail Run Shake Out Run starts at the BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. for a 3- to 5-mile run on the Whipple Trails. All running abilities welcome.
Leadville
7-9 p.m. – The Yak is a story-telling competition on the theme of “Prophecy: When you predicted it would happen, and then it totally did” at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Two headliners will tell stories for 15 minutes each, followed by a speed round of 5-minute stories from audience members. Cost is $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7 p.m. – Free live music with The Rusty Lungs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Slide Bayou at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., May 7
Buena Vista
6:30 a.m. – Collegiate Peaks Trail Run 50-mile race begins at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St., with the 25-mile race starting at 6:45 a.m. Awards and lunch follow the race. Registration is closed.
3-7 p.m. – Inaugural Buena Vino Wine Festival at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, with wine tastings, small bites and live music. Tickets cost $75. Proceeds benefit Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition and Buena Vista Whitewater Park. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – E-waste electronics recycling at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Small household and business electronic devices accepted for free; TVs are $25; no large appliances. Open to all Chaffee County residents.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Josephine’s Medicine at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Spring Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
5-7 p.m. – FamJam family band competition, a spring fundraiser for A Church, 419 D St., features families jamming together to show off their musical talents. Admission costs $10; free for kids 10 and younger.
7 p.m. – Jazz Merchants Big Band Concert at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., includes a small jazz combo featuring flautist Marti Bott. Concert will be livestreamed on Jazz Merchants Big Band YouTube channel. Free with donations accepted.
7 p.m. – Beau Bones and the Heebie-Jeebies play “rock ’n soul ’n surf ’n blues at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Bonnie Culpepper & Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., May 8
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Mother’s Day Sip & Paint at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120. Cost is $45 and includes a glass of wine, supplies and a painting session led by local artist Amanda Davidson.
Salida
4-6 p.m. – Free live music with Lupine Lady at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Mon., May 9
Salida
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Stray Dogs at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St., is a fundraiser for Ark Valley Lacrosse.
Tues., May 10
Salida
5-8 p.m. – We Are Chaffee presents Dinner & a Movie, movie shorts on local housing stories, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Open house with housing organizations and free pizza starting at 5 p.m. Movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Childcare provided. Event is free but must register at wearechaffee.org.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Blue Dirt Trio at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
