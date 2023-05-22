Tues., May 23
Buena Vista
5:30-8:30 p.m. – A.J. Fullerton performs roots, rock and blues at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
5:30-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6-9 p.m. – The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association hosts a presentation about beaver biology and ecology with Ben Goldfarb at the Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $10 for GARNA members, $20 for nonmembers at https://bit.ly/Eager2023.
7-10 p.m. – Chicken Wire Empire plays bluegrass music at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Weds., May 24
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Farmers Market at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, features local farmers, food producers, bakers artists and artisans.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-noon – CSU Extension and Chaffee County offer a Basic Weed Class at Chaffee County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 10165 CR 120, with info on local weeds and how to control them. Bring a clean, triple-rinsed sprayer to learn how to calibrate it. Free but RSVP required to susan.carter@colostate.edu or 719-539-6447.
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Live music with acoustic guitarist Dustin Burley at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
6:30-8 p.m. – “Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues,” a documentary film about the musical brothers, is screened at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at https://salidasteamplant.com/.
7 p.m. – Comedian Chris Porter, who placed third on “Last Comic Standing,” performs at Stoke, 720 U.S. 50. Tickets are $20 at https://stokesalida.com/events/.
7:30-10 p.m. – Americana/folk singer-songwriter Chris Coad performs at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Thurs., May 25
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Coffee with the Commission at Buena Vista Roastery Café, 409 E. Main St., is a chance to ask questions of the BV Historic Preservation Commission. Coffee provided by the commission.
5-8 p.m. – BV Town Party & Pocket Wave Fundraiser at the Buena Viking, 413 E. Main St. features gypsy fusion dance music by Ryan Flores and a raffle. Proceeds benefit Pocket Wave Project 2.0.
5:30-8 p.m. – A.J. Fullerton performs roots, rock and blues at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
9 p.m. – Arkensauce performs a blend of bluegrass, newgrass, folk, Americana, with notes of country, blues and funk, at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/arkansauce/.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
5-10 p.m. – Sun Fest, the ninth annual free youth music festival, features seven Rok Skool bands at Riverside Park.
6-9 p.m. – River Spell plays folk, rock, jam, funk and bluegrass music at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7-9 p.m. – Comedian Marc Price, who played Skippy on “Family Ties,” performs at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $20 at https://salidasteamplant.com/event/comedy-marc-price/.
Fri., May 26
Buena Vista
9 a.m. – CKS Paddlefest activities include Freestyle Kayak Rodeo Competition at 9 a.m., Joy Lap/Antix Play at noon and Pine Creek Giant Slalom at 5 p.m. Details at https://www.ckspaddlefest.com/.
5 p.m. – Leftover Salmon performs the first of three shows on The Lawn at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Mark Morris also performs. Three-day pass is $175; single-show ticket is $69 at https://southmainco.com/.
6-9 p.m. – A.J. Fullerton performs roots, rock and blues at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
9 p.m. – Tyler Grant and Friends perform bluegrass, Americana and jam band musicat The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/tyler-grant-and-friends-2/.
10:30 p.m. – Rapidgrass performs for an afterparty at the Ivy Ballroom of Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $35 at https://southmainco.com/.
Leadville
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Volunteers are invited to a County Road 10 Cleanup to clean up before summer. Meet at Fire Station II/recycling area on CR 10.
6-8 p.m. – Family Movie Night at First Baptist Church, 219 Mountain View Drive. Free admission but donations accepted. Email church@fbcleadville.com for title.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Beau Bones & Oren Dreeben at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-2 p.m. – American Legion Poppy Day, with Legion members accepting donations for poppies at Safeway, Walmart and Romeo’s Pancakes.
6-8:30 p.m. – Sun Fest, the ninth annual free youth music festival, features a marimbas and drums concert at Riverside Park with five music and dance groups.
7 p.m. – Irish musician Patsy O’Brien performs at A Church, 419 D St. Advance tickets are $15 at www.mightysquirrelproductions.com; $20 at the door, if available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
8:30-11:30 p.m. – Blue River Grass Band plays bluegrass at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7 p.m. – Blue Recluse plays the blues at the release of its first CD at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., May 27
Buena Vista
8:45 a.m.-5 p.m. – 13th annual Yucca Classic Disc Golf Tournament at the Amy Lynch Memorial Course at the BV River Park. Details at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/13th_Annual_Yucca_Classic_2023.
11 a.m. – CKS Paddlefest activities include Freestyle Kayak Clinic at 10 a.m., River Surf Competition at 11 a.m. and Freestyle Kayak Rodeo Competition at noon. Details at https://www.ckspaddlefest.com/.
3 p.m. – Leftover Salmon performs the second of three shows on The Lawn at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Daniel Rodriguez and Clay Street Unit also perform. Three-day pass is $175; single-show ticket is $69 at https://southmainco.com/.
6-9 p.m. – A.J. Fullerton performs roots, rock and blues at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
9 p.m. – Hunter James and the Titanic play rock and roll at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/hunter-james-and-the-titanic/.
10:30 p.m. – Pink Talking Fish performs for an afterparty at the Ivy Ballroom of Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $35 at https://southmainco.com/.
Fairplay
9:30 a.m. – Open Gymkhana by Park County Fair Royalty at Park County Fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St. Registration starts at 8:30.
Leadville
3-8 p.m. – Latinx Art Exhibition Opening at Healy House Museum and Dexter Cabin, 912 Harrison Ave., features a variety of two- and three-dimensional pieces. Exhibit continues through August.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Bruce Warren performs originals and classics at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Memorial Day activities include parade at 11 a.m., live music, food, vendors, speakers and more at Otto Mears Park.
Salida
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Makers Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and more. Free admission.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
4-9:30 p.m. – Bluegrass on the Arkansas at Riverside Park features Ragged Mountain from 4-5, Tyler Grant Acoustic Trio from 5:30-7 and Blue River Grass from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free admission. Food trucks, beer, wine and kids’ bouncy house available.
5-9 p.m. – The Velveteen lounge, 115 G St., hosts a Memorial Day event for veterans with a silent auction, bake sale, dance performance by the Salida Starlettes and poetry readings from veterans.
6-9 p.m. – Pint & a Half plays Americana/alt. country music at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6:30-9 p.m. – Jane Austen Era English Dancing, using facing lines (like contra) with a wide variety of period music including waltzes, at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. $5 per person. Intro lesson for newbies from 6:30-7 p.m.; dance 7-9 p.m. No partner needed. Questions? Call Randy, 719-398-3542, or Hal, 301-892-2108.
8:30-11:30 p.m. – Harry Mo and the CRU (Colorado Reggae Unit) play reggae at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Bottlerocket Hurricane at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., May 28
Buena Vista
6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. – Spirit Trail Race features marathon, half marathon and 8K courses. Half marathon and 8K are sold out. Marathon registration is $95 at https://www.spirittrailrace.com/registration.
9 a.m. – CKS Paddlefest activities include Breaking Down the Numbers at 9 a.m., Numbers Kayak Race at noon, Numbers Raft Race at noon, Three Rock Pie Splat Challenge at 3:30 p.m. and award ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Details at https://www.ckspaddlefest.com/.
Noon-3 p.m. – A.J. Fullerton performs roots, rock and blues at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
3 p.m. – Leftover Salmon performs the third of three shows on The Lawn at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Pink Talking Fish performs a free show afterwards. Three-day pass is $175; single-show ticket is $69 at https://southmainco.com/.
Crestone
2:30-10:30 p.m. – Crestone Music Festival at Town Park, West Galena Avenue, features Shumei Taiko Drums at 2:30, Local Songs Showcase at 3, Birds of Play at 4:30; Vinyl DJ Desi Does at 6 and The River Arkansas at 7 p.m. Treaphort performs from 8:30-10:30 p.m. at T Road Brewing Company, 120 W. Silver Ave.
Fairplay
11 a.m. – American Legion District 12 Memorial Day ceremony at top of Hoosier Pass on Colo. 9 features posts from Salida, Buena Vista, Summit County, Fairplay and Bailey with a flag honor guard, rifle salute and playing of taps.
Howard
1-3 p.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society hosts “A Look Back Into History,” a free open house at the History Center, 70 CR 56. Two new exhibits are featured, and visitors can view local family histories and talk with a historian.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music with Eric Ramsey at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Memorial Day activities include $7 barbecue 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Saguache County Museum; 10:30 a.m. knife-making demo; presentation at 1:30 p.m. at 405 Eighth St.; and food, vendors, historical displays and silent auction from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Otto Mears Park.
Salida
Noon-9:30 p.m. – Bluegrass on the Arkansas at Riverside Park features Big Meadow from noon-1 p.m., Tara Rose & The Real Deal from 1:30-3, Shady Grove from 3:30-5, Floodgate Operators from 5:30-7 p.m. and Rapidgrass from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free admission. Food trucks, beer, wine and kids’ bouncy house available.
2 p.m. – Live music with Kai Jones at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
3-5 p.m. – Folk singer Harry Tuft and singer-songwriter Richard Beattie perform at A Church, 419 D St. Suggestion donation of $20.
4:30-6 p.m. – Art on Film presents “Tokyo Stories,” which covers 400 years of Japanese art, from woodblock prints to Manga, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at https://salidasteamplant.com/event/art-on-film-tokyo-stories/.
6-7:30 p.m. – Mandala Collective, 211 F St., hosts Sunday Sound Bath & Breathwork, a chance to “explore your inner being” by connecting to your breath and various sound vibrations, crystal bowls, gongs and more.
10 p.m.-midnight – Floodgate Operators play jamgrass at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Mon., May 29
Buena Vista
11 a.m. – Race to the Grill is a downriver sprint on any type of craft, from Wilderness Aware Rafting to River Runners Grill for tacos, drinks and prizes. Meet at 10 a.m. at River Runners. Registration costs $15 at https://ckspaddlefest.regfox.com/2023-race-to-the-grill.
Leadville
9:30 a.m. – 65th annual 10th Mountain Division Memorial Day Service at the summit of Tennessee Pass on U.S. 24 features a gathering starting at 9:30, memorial service from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and lunch at Ski Cooper. Ceremony is free and open to public.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m. – Local veterans groups conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, U.S. 285 at U.S. 50, followed by ceremonies at Poncha Springs Cemetery at about 9:45 a.m. and Fairview Cemetery in Salida about 10:30 a.m.
Saguache
10 a.m. – Memorial Day activities include honor guard and poppy field at 10 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. at Chicago Cemetery, followed by hot dogs at noon in Otto Mears Park.
Tues., May 30
Salida
6:30 p.m. – Acoustic guitarist Vickie Genfen with opening act High Desert Acoustic Duo performs at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., to support Friends of Browns Canyon’s work to achieve a Dark Sky Park certification for Browns Canyon National Monument. Tickets are $25 at https://www.eventbrite.com/. Doors open at 6, dark-sky photography presentation at 6:30, concert at 7 p.m.
7-10 p.m. – West Texas Exiles perform country-western music at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
