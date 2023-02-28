Weds., March 1
Buena Vista
8-9 a.m. – Community Coffee/Bridging the Gap with community leaders at BV Community Center Pinon Room, 715 E. Main St. Free and open to the public.
7-9 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Bruce Hayes plays rhythm & Celtgrass music, a fusion of acoustic and electric instrumentation with elements of rock, bluegrass, Celtic and R&B, at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
Thurs., March 2
Buena Vista
5-6:30 p.m. – League of Women Voters hosts “Meet the Chaffee County Commissioners” at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., with updates from all three commissioners. Refreshments at 5 p.m., program starts at 5:30. Open to the public. Submit questions in advance to karendils@gmail.com.
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
6-8 p.m. – Irish and Old-Time Music Jam at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
8:30-10:30 p.m. – Final session of Adult Drop-in Volleyball at Salida High School main gym. Volleyballs will be provided. $4 drop-in fee; for ages 16+.
Fri., March 3
Buena Vista
4-6 p.m. – Artist opening reception for Ellie Padgett, Chaffee Art’s March wall artist of the month, at Arkansas Valley Digital Imaging, 317 E. Main St. Padgett’s art quilts and mixed media pieces will be displayed throughout March.
8:30 p.m. – The Jauntee performs original material with special improvisational moments at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/the-jauntee-2/.
Monarch Mountain
11 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near the cat skiing yurt. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
7 p.m. – Sventastik’s One Acts at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features two one-act musicals and a medieval fantasy – “Chimu’s Howl,” “When the Crown Falls” and “American Sweetheart.” Tickets, only at the door, cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children ages 3-12.
7-10 p.m. – Tiffany Christopher, with Mollie Fischer on cello, performs high-energy, high-vibration music at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Zephyr Jazz Trio at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30 p.m. – Salida High School presents the musical comedy “The Pajama Game” at the school auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students.
Sat., March 4
Buena Vista
6:30 p.m. – High Country Fine Arts Association presents the musical “Disney’s Aladdin KIDS,” with a cast of 30 students from second grade to fifth grade, at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children age 3 and younger. Doors open at 6 p.m.
7 p.m. – Buena Vista Community Dance at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Donations welcome. No partner or experience necessary.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Salida musician Chris Nasca performs a mix of jamming, folk, blues and country with an improvisational flair at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
2 p.m. – Salida High School presents the musical comedy “The Pajama Game” at the school auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students.
7 p.m. – Sventastik’s One Acts at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features two one-act musicals and a medieval fantasy – “Chimu’s Howl,” “When the Crown Falls” and “American Sweetheart.” Tickets, only at the door, cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children ages 3-12.
7-10 p.m. – Westcliffe band Yet to Be Named performs classic rock covers at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida High School presents the musical comedy “The Pajama Game” at the school auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students.
Sun., March 5
Buena Vista
6:30 p.m. – High Country Fine Arts Association presents the musical “Disney’s Aladdin KIDS,” with a cast of 30 students from second grade to fifth grade, at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children age 3 and younger. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Monarch Mountain
11:15 a.m. – March Radness slopestyle competition at the Steel City Terrain Park includes two runs per competitor, judged on style, technique and amplitude. Register from 9-10 a.m. on the Monarch Mountain deck for a cost of $20. Open to all ages. Season pass or day ticket and liability waiver required.
Salida
10 a.m.-noon – Chaffee County Search and Rescue South missions and technology are the topic of Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science talk at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. All are welcome. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
4 p.m. – Sventastik’s One Acts at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features two one-act musicals and a medieval fantasy – “Chimu’s Howl,” “When the Crown Falls” and “American Sweetheart.” Tickets, only at the door, cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children ages 3-12.
Mon., March 6
Howard
9:30-11 a.m. – Down River Dancers host Ultra-Beginner Line Dance Lessons at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. Cost is by donation to help cover hall rental. For info call Sherree Vancil, 719-942-3200, or Chris Heinze, 719-239-8505.
Salida
6-7:30 p.m. – Oscar-Nominated Short Films – Animation at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features five animated shorts. Rated the equivalent of PG-13/R. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Tues., March 7
Salida
10:30-11:30 a.m. – Breath, Sound and Movement Class, combining a flow of yoga, tai chi and qi gong postures while surrounded by warm water, takes place every Tuesday through March 21 at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Drop-in cost is $8.
6-7 p.m. – Fly Tying Night, hosted by The Next Eddy, at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. Bring your own vise and materials, or The Next Eddy will provide supplies and instructions for those new to tying.
6-8 p.m. – Oscar-Nominated Short Films – Live Action at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features five short films. Rated the equivalent of PG-13 for adult themes. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
