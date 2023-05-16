Tues., May 16
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition hosts a Rodeo Roundup, part of a monthly series of rides and runs on a 1-mile loop around the BV Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive. Free and open to all; donations accepted.
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Pick at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, is a traditional bluegrass pickin’ circle where everyone takes turns leading a song or fiddle tune.
Weds., May 17
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
5-8 p.m. – Live music with Chris Caleb Ryder at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7 p.m. – Nashville musician Sam Robbins, whose music evokes ’70s singer-songwriters like James Taylor, performs at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Twin Lakes
5:30 p.m. – Trivia Night at Twin Lakes Inn & Saloon, 6435 Colo. 82. $20 at the door.
Thurs., May 18
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Coffee with the Commission at Buena Vista Roastery Café, 409 E. Main St., is a chance to ask questions of the BV Historic Preservation Commission. Coffee provided by the commission.
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
8 p.m. – Comedian Reena Calm performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/comedy-show-reena-calm/.
Leadville
5-7 p.m. – LCSD Spring Art Show at Lake County Elementary School, 130 W. 12th St., features art from elementary through high school students, a silent auction and family activities.
4-6 p.m. – Friends of Lake County Launch Party at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., is the start of a volunteer group to help care for public lands in Lake County. Info on projects and volunteer dates will be available. RSVP to 719-221-8747.
7-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. All ages and all types of performances welcome. Free admission. Bring your own food.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Thordis Niela Simonsen, founder of the Museum of Authenticity, presents “Thordis: A Biographical Sketch” at the Museum of Authenticity Annex, 119-B E. First St. Admission costs $10 cash or check; reservations are optional but appreciated. Call 303-585-1783.
5-8 p.m. – Family Fun Night at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features water games including basketball, ring toss, football toss, floating volleyball and more. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youth and $2 for children. Memberships and access passes can also be used.
5-8 p.m. – Live music with Desperate Electric at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6-8 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup Spring Picnic at Alpine Park, Fourth and F streets. Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations. Dinner is at 6:30 and presentations at 7 p.m.
6:30-10 p.m. – Progressive blues musician Claude Bourbon performs a melange of folk, blues, songs, classical and Spanish guitar at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $16 in advance at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5545936 or $20 at the door.
Fri., May 19
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – Trash Panda performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St., pulling influences from neopsychedelia, soul, indie rock and pop music. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/trash-panda/.
Howard
8 a.m.-3 p.m. – Annual Highway 50 Yard Sale with indoor and outdoor tables of sale items at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. Breakfast pastries and pulled pork lunch will be available. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Leadville
7-10 p.m. – Trivia with Taryn at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features general categories. Teams of no more than six. Cost is $5 at the door. All proceeds donated to local charity.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Ceruleus at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. – The Power of WE conference for women entrepreneurs and business leaders at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features speakers, work sessions, exhibitors, lunch, networking and an after-party with music and mocktails. Registration costs $75 at https://centralsbdc.org/sbdc-events/2023-the-power-of-we/.
11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble and Business After Hours at Salida Golf Club, 411 Crestone Ave. Preregistration required at https://salidachamber.org/golf-scramble-2/; cost is $180 for team of four or $45 per person. Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. at Golf Cabin Bar & Grill is free for registered golfers, $10 for public.
6 p.m. – Arts First Performing Arts Studio presents its Student Showcase with singing, acting and dancing by student performers at A Church, 419 D St. Suggested donation is $10.
7-10 p.m. – Pluck Norris Band plays bluegrass at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Chris Nasca at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., May 20
Buena Vista
8:30 a.m. – Cleanup-Greenup, where volunteers clean up the banks of the Arkansas River, begins with check-in at the BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Cleanup begins at 9:30 and trash drop-off is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteer picnic is noon-1 p.m. at the community center.
9:30 a.m. – Billy Cordova Memorial Park 5K and Family Fun Run & Walk at BV Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive benefits Billy Cordova Memorial Park. Registration costs $35 for 5K, $25 for Family Fun Run & Walk with shirt or $10 for just fun run with no shirt. Details and registration at www.oneloveendurance.com/billycordovamemorialpark5k.html.
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features speaker LaVonne Fetty, Heather Rupska of the BV Chamber of Commerce and music by flutist Danielle Pettibone. $10 per person. RSVP to Judy, 719-395-8230, or Betty, 719-395-6967.
8:30 p.m. – My Blue Sky plays the music of the Allman Brothers family of bands at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/my-blue-sky/.
Howard
8 a.m.-3 p.m. – Annual Highway 50 Yard Sale with indoor and outdoor tables of sale items at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. Breakfast pastries and pulled pork lunch will be available. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Briony Hunn at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Cleanup-Greenup, where volunteers clean up the banks of the Arkansas River, begins with check-in at the AHRA Visitors Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave. Cleanup begins at 9:30 and trash drop-off is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteer picnic is noon-1 p.m. at South Arkansas Neighborhood open space on CR 104.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Classic Corvair cars are displayed at the Faricy Boys parking lot, 931 E. U.S. 50. Attendees can vote for their favorite cars, and games are available for kids.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Touch A Truck at South Arkansas Neighborhood open space on CR 104 provides an opportunity for the public to check out big trucks, emergency response equipment and commercial construction equipment. Blue Bunny Ice Cream Truck will also attend.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Museum open house, 406½ U.S. 50, features presentations on Salida history at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. by Steve Chapman, historian and owner of Salida Walking Tours. Free admission and refreshments.
11 a.m. – Ark-Valley Humane Society hosts the sixth annual Tails on the Trail 5K Race on a Tenderfoot Mountain course, followed by an after-party at Salida SteamPlant. Preregistration through May 17 at https://www.ark-valley.org/events/tott/ is $40 for adults, $30 for youth, free for children 5 and younger. After-party-only tickets are $25. Race-day registration, 10-10:45 a.m. at the north F Street parking lot, costs $10 more.
5 p.m. – Salida Circus 16th anniversary performance, dedicated to “Magic Steve” Kucera, at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., features a variety of acts. Free and open to all ages.
6-8 p.m. – Salida Sisterhood: New Moon Crown Ceremony at Mandala Collective, 211 F St., features crown-crafting, dancing, chanting, meditation, sacred sound bath and more. Bring a mug, journal, pen, yoga mat and blanket. Admission by donation. RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
6-8 p.m. – Singer, guitarist and mandolin player Alex Johnstone performs at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Mixer at 6 p.m., performance at 6:30. Tickets are $15 in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.
7-10 p.m. – Big Meadow plays a blend of Americana, alternative folk and traditional bluegrass at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Chauncy Crandall & Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., May 21
Coaldale
4 p.m. – Radio Free Bassandra, a five-piece Balkan band that plays exotic, unusual instruments and vibrant world music, performs at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Tickets are $15 at https://www.mightysquirrelproductions.com/. If available, tickets will be $20 at the door. Doors open at 3:15 p.m.
Howard
8 a.m.-3 p.m. – Annual Highway 50 Yard Sale with indoor and outdoor tables of sale items at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. Breakfast pastries and pulled pork lunch will be available. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Salida
8 a.m.-3 p.m. – A Church Yard Sale in backyard at 419 D St. Bring gently used donations to the church from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. – The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride combines dapper dressing with classic motorcycles to raise money for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research. Get details, register or donate at https://www.gentlemansride.com/.
2-3 p.m. – Worship Dance at Sventastik Productions, 934 E. U.S. 50, welcomes youth and women of all levels of dance for connection, learning choreography and sharing praise. Free, but donations accepted. Sign up at https://lifesourcedance.com/ or call Lisa at 402-720-7987.
Tues., May 23
Salida
5:30-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6-9 p.m. – The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association hosts a presentation about beaver biology and ecology with Ben Goldfarb at the Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $10 for GARNA members, $20 for nonmembers at https://bit.ly/Eager2023.
7-10 p.m. – Chicken Wire Empire plays bluegrass music at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
