Weds., March 8
Salida
4:30-6 p.m. – AgriSummit, a four-day conference on local foodand agritourism, begins with a Next Generation Networking Session at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 U.S. 50. For more information and registration for entire AgriSummit or individual events, visit www.guidestonecolorado.org/agrisummit.
5-6 p.m. – Nasca and Oso of Roundhouse Assembly join forces to rock Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
6-8:45 p.m. – Oscar-Nominated Short Films – Documentary at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features five short films. Rated the equivalent of PG-13/R for adult themes. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Thurs., March 9
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
Salida: 5-6:30 p.m. – Creative Mixer & Artist Opening Reception, a social event for all types of creatives and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Featured artist is Gene Diodato, and musician Bruce Warren will perform.
6-8 p.m. – Oscar-nominated movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated R. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Fri., March 10
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Taylor Shelton at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-5 p.m. – AgriSummit, a four-day conference on local foodand agritourism, continues at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., with registration at 8 a.m., breakout sessions and local food lunch with keynote speaker from 8:30-3:30 and a Community Open House & Seed Swap from 3:30-5 p.m. For more information and registration for entire AgriSummit or individual events, visit www.guidestonecolorado.org/agrisummit.
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
3:30-5 p.m. – AgriSummit Community Open House and Seed Swap at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Open to the public, the event includes vendors, live music, local libations samples and cash bar. $5 suggested donation; no registration needed.
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Salida Rotary Club Friday Fish Fry offers fish dinners by donation at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Curbside pickup only. Donations will fund Rotary scholarships.
5 p.m. – Book launch for “A Mile at a Time” at 7000 Feet Running Company, 140 W. First St., Unit A.
7 p.m. – “Something Great! My Life in the Belfast Circus” is performed by Jennifer Dempsey at A Church, 419 D St. $15 suggested donation.
7-10 p.m. – Local band Mauraders performs at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Kai Jones at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., March 11
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Beau Bones and Oren Dreeben perform “unique rock and blues music that will tickle your funny bone” at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-3 p.m. – Run Through Time marathon, half-marathon and 2-mile fun run takes place on the Arkansas Hills Trail System, BLM and Forest Service land and local roads. Marathon and half-marathon are full, but $10 registration for fun run is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/RunThroughTime.
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain, the last Saturday ski bus of the season, leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
9-11 a.m. – AgriSummit final day features a Mushroom Growing Workshop at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 U.S. 50. For more information and registration for entire AgriSummit or individual events, visit www.guidestonecolorado.org/agrisummit.
Noon-2 p.m. – Oscar-nominated movie “Women Talking” is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated PG-13. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
5:30 p.m. – Book launch for “A Mile at a Time” at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
6-9 p.m. – Community Film Night features half a dozen award-winning short films by various directors, all written and coproduced by local Lee Ross, at Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St. Nonalcoholic drinks and snacks will be provided. $10 suggested donation.
6:30-9 p.m. – Jane Austen Era English Dancing, using facing lines (like contra) with a wide variety of period music including waltzes, at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. $5 per person. Intro lesson for newbies from 6:30-7 p.m.; dance 7-9 p.m. No partner needed. Questions? Call Randy, 719-398-3542, or Hal, 301-892-2108.
7-9 p.m. – Greater Arkansas River Nature Association hosts Mountainfilm on Tour, a selection of documentary adventure films from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $15 for GARNA members, $20 for nonmembers at garna.org.
7-10 p.m. – Denver band Sapphire’s Garden performs blues, indy rock, soul and fusion at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with The Smelted Hearts Trio at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., March 12
Salida
2-4:30 p.m. – Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated movie “The Fabelmans” is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated PG-13. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
2 p.m. – “Something Great! My Life in the Belfast Circus” is performed by Jennifer Dempsey at A Church, 419 D St. $15 suggested donation.
Mon., March 13
Salida
6 p.m. – Green Drinks at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St., features community groups and business leaders working to solve local sustainability issues from waste to water to energy and more. A short presentation will be followed by networking and idea sharing. Free to attend.
Tues., March 14
Howard
Noon – Howard Community Luncheon hosted by the Pleasant Valley Get-Together Club at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. Free-will offering accepted. Questions: 408-668-4798.
Salida
10:30-11:30 a.m. – Breath, Sound and Movement Class, combining a flow of yoga, tai chi and qi gong postures while surrounded by warm water, takes place every Tuesday through March 21 at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Drop-in cost is $8.
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
5-6:45 p.m. – Elevating Readers Together hosts a Spelling Bee Fundraiser at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7-10 p.m. – Friends of Monarch Ski Patrol hosts an Avalanche Awareness Discussion at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.