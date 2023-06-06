Tues., June 6
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Sam Burchfield plays Appalachian music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
5:30-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Todd Sheaffer and Chris Thompson perform music of Bob Dylan and The Grateful Dead at Stoke, 720 U.S. 50. Tickets are $17 at https://www.eventbrite.com/ and include a selection of barbecue bites.
Weds., June 7
Buena Vista
8-9 a.m. – Community Coffee/Bridging the Gap with community leaders at BV Community Center Pinon Room, 715 E. Main St. Free and open to the public.
6 p.m. – Todd Shaefer of Railroad Earth & Chris Thompson of Coral Creek play newgrass and jamgrass outdoors at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301. Tickets are $15 for ages 18+, free for younger than 18. Get tickets at https://whitewater.net/buy-music/.
7:30-10 p.m. – Coleman Smith & his Camp Coletrain All-Stars, with instructors and students from the music camp, performat The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Suggested $20 donation at the door.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Farmers Market at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, features local farmers, food producers, bakers artists and artisans.
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Live music with Julia Rose at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
6-8 p.m. – “The Engine Inside,” a feature-length documentary about the power of the bicycle to change lives, is screened at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at https://salidasteamplant.com/event/film-the-engine-inside/.
7 p.m. – Damon Wood’s Harmonious Junk performs a mix of funk, rock and jazz at Stoke, 720 U.S. 50. Tickets are $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Thurs., June 8
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
8:30 p.m. – Sam Burchfield and the Scoundrels play Appalachian music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/sam-burchfield-and-the-scoundrels/.
Leadville
7-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. All ages and all types of performances welcome. Free admission.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
4-7 p.m. – The Ripple Effect: FYI For Kids Sake silent auction and fundraiser at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features music, photo booth and food catered by Michelle Gapp. Suggested ticket price is a $25 donation at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
5-6:30 p.m. – Creative Mixer & Artist Opening Reception, a social event for all types of creatives and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Featured artists are from Salida ArtWalk, and violinist Aubrea Alford will perform.
6 p.m. – Live music with Grits & Greens at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7 p.m. – Colorado Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces presents “Milk!,” a one-man play about Harvey Milk, at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $20 at tiny.cc/kuh7vz.
Fri., June 9
Buena Vista
3-10 p.m. – Run for the Hills 2 Car Show at McNeil Motor Cars, 101 Monarch Court, features cars, food, vendors, booze and live music by The Barlow and Whiskey Starship from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $25-$45 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St., features acoustic duo Ceruleus playing vintage rock and jazz. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
7 p.m. – Colorado Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces presents “Milk!,” a one-man play about Harvey Milk, at The Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Tickets are $20 at tiny.cc/kuh7vz.
8 p.m. – Rodeo Dance at VFW Post 1166, 27318 CR314. $10 cash-only admission.
9 p.m.-midnight – Pride Dance Party at The Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306.
9 p.m. – Flat picking guitarist and singer/songwriter Larry Keel performs “experimental folk” at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/larry-keel-experience/
Leadville
7-9 p.m. – High Altitude Comedy at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features local comedians. Admission costs $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Cabin Fever plays homegrown music at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
6:30-9 p.m. – Salida High School classes of 1963 and 1964 host a joint 60-year reunion at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 330 Burnett Ave. Friends from other classes are welcome.
Salida
8 a.m.-4 p.m. – 24th annual Headwaters Institute, a workshop for first-year river guides and the public that provides education and leadership in watershed education, features lectures and breakout sessions in the morning at Riverside Park and afternoon at Salida SteamPlant. Cost is $10 for Arkansas River Outfitters Association guides and $25 for the public and $25 and includes lunch by Little Cambodia, and after-party with pizza and beer. Register at https://garna.org/calendar/headwaters-institute.
10 a.m.-noon – Salida Recreation hosts a free Girls’ Softball Pitcher/Catcher Clinic at Marvin Park Field No. 1. All girls registered for Summer Softball League are encouraged to attend. City will provide equipment.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – High Country Bank, 7360 W. U.S. 50, hosts a Pet Food Drive for Ark-Valley Humane Society. All types of dog and cat food accepted in unopened bags.
5-8 p.m. – Parking Lot Party at Kim’s Gym, 144 CR 105, features food and drinks from Mojo’s and live music by The Instigatorz. Proceeds benefit The Alliance. Suggested donation is $10.
6-9 p.m. – Live music with Deuce Denninger at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7 p.m. – Singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson performs Americana music at A Church, 419 D St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $20.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Westrock at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., June 10
Buena Vista
8 a.m.-10 p.m. – Run for the Hills 2 Car Show at McNeil Motor Cars, 101 Monarch Court, features cars, food, vendors, booze and live music by Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts, Reno Divorce, Silver and Smoke and The Jay Silence Band from 2-10 p.m. Tickets are $25-$45 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at North Railroad Tracks, Main Street.
9 p.m. – Deadphish Orchestra plays the music of The Grateful Dead and Phish at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/deadphish-orchestra-2/.
Leadville
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Community Cleanup Day & C4 10-year Celebration begins at Lake County Courthouse lawn, 505 Harrison Ave. Bring your own water, snacks and work gloves; trash bags provided. Cloud City Conservation Center (C4) hosts a free picnic afterwards on the courthouse lawn.
2-6 p.m. – C4 Plant Sale at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Drive, features a variety of vegetables and herbs. Donation based; pay whatever works for you.
5 p.m. – Empowerment Express, a fundraiser to support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, includes dinner and a ride on the Leadville Railroad. Tickets are $65 for adults, $40 for youth 12-20, free for kids younger than 12 at https://advocatesoflakecounty.org/.
Monarch Pass
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Monarch Mountain at the Crest opening, at the top of Monarch Pass, features tastings of milkshakes and smoothies, music by DJ J.M. Kreski and more.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Justin Allison performs swing, samba, bossa, ballads and blues at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
5-7 p.m. – John Long, an American country blues singer, fingerstyle guitarist, harmonica player and songwriter, performs at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $30 in advance at https://salidasteamplant.com/event/music-john-long/ or $35 at the door. Mixer at 5 p.m., concert starts at 5:30 p.m.
6:30-9 p.m. – Jane Austen Era English Dancing, using facing lines (like contra) with a wide variety of period music including waltzes, at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. $5 per person. Intro lesson for newbies from 6:30-7 p.m.; dance 7-9 p.m. No partner needed. Questions? Call Randy, 719-398-3542, or Hal, 301-892-2108.
7-9 p.m. – Lara Ruggles, an activist, singer/songwriter, pianist, guitarist and electronic music producer who also performs as Sharkk Heartt, performs at A Church 419 D St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10.
7-10 p.m. – Manitou Springs band Barefoot Family Caravan performs at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., June 11
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Briony Hunn sings and plays acoustic guitar at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
Noon-8 p.m. – Chaffee County United Soccer Club fundraiser at Stoke, 720 U.S. 50, features activities for kids, barbecue, live music and silent auction. Tickets for food and music are $25 at https://www.eventbrite.com/. Kids younger than 5 admitted free. Proceeds go to sending Salida High School boys’ soccer team to preseason camp in Costa Rica.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
2 p.m. – Live music with Mountain Mantra at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
6-9 p.m. – Canadian singer-songwriter John Hewitt performs at A Church, 419 D St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission costs $20.
Mon., June 12
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Salida Sisterhood: Summer Solstice Ceremony at Mandala Collective, 211 F St., is a time for connecting to your body through movement, local fruits and spending time with like-minded women. Bring a potluck dish/local fruits and veggies, a natural alter offer such as wildflowers, river rocks, etc., mug, yoga mat or blanket. Admission by donation; RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Tues., June 13
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Matt and Dave Hebert (aka Abear) play a variety of genres, from jam rock to bluegrass to music of The Grateful Dead at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Author Peter Heller leads a discussion of his book “The Dog Stars,” chosen as Salida’s first Community Read, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Call Salida Regional Library at 719-539-4826 for tickets.
5-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Pick jam session at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Dave Watts & Friends features members of The Motet and others playing funk at Stoke, 720 U.S. 50. Tickets are $30 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
