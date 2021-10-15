Today
Salida
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone Colorado hosts its 15th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs. Activities include wagon rides to pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, maze, crafts, refreshments, live music and more. Tickets are $10 each, free for ages 2 and younger. Available by advance purchase only at www.GuidestoneColorado.org.
5-9 p.m. – Salida Council for the Arts Valley Visions Opening Reception at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., celebrates the 60 local artists whose work is included in the Valley Visions exhibition. Event includes a silent auction, food trucks, cash bar and presentation of Mel Strawn Lifetime Achievement Award. Art show and silent auction continue through Oct. 17. Donations accepted.
5:30-7 p.m. – Stromboli dinner by Patti at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808. $10.
Saturday
Salida
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone Colorado hosts its 15th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs. Activities include wagon rides to pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, maze, crafts, refreshments, live music and more. Tickets are $10 each, free for ages 2 and younger. Available by advance purchase only at www.GuidestoneColorado.org.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Regional Library book sale at the library, 405 E St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Free public viewing of Salida Council for the Arts’ Valley Visions Art Exhibition at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Shows features works from 60 local painters, sculptors, photographers and artisans.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – William E. Boddy Arts Festival at Salida Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St., features live music, arts demonstrations, food trucks and the naming of the club’s Boddy Creative Arts Center. Parking is limited.
1 p.m. – BV Hope’s Walk for Freedom, starting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., for human trafficking victims across the globe. Registration starts at 1 p.m., walk starts at 1:30 p.m. For more information contact Beth Ritchie at 719-395-6938.
4-8 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance presents Shedfest at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, featuring catered local foods dinner by Michelle Gapp, custom Maverick Potter bowl and live music by Sylvester. Tickets cost $25 at Salida Farmers Market.
6 p.m. – Roots & Rhythm plays at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Oct. 17
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Salida
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone Colorado hosts its 15th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs. Activities include wagon rides to pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, maze, crafts, refreshments, live music and more. Tickets are $10 each, free for ages 2 and younger. Available by advance purchase only at www.GuidestoneColorado.org.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Free public viewing of Salida Council for the Arts’ Valley Visions Art Exhibition at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Shows features works from 60 local painters, sculptors, photographers and artisans.
4-7 p.m. – Live music by Chris James at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
4:30-6 p.m. – “Lifeline: Clyfford Still,” a documentary film about American abstract expressionist painter Clyfford Still, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at salidasteamplant.com.
Mon., Oct. 18
Salida
4:45-5:45 p.m. – Youth Farmers Market at Salida Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St., provides an opportunity to support local youth and fresh produce.
