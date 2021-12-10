Fri., Dec. 10
Buena Vista
5-8 p.m. – Mini-Blessings Light Display can be viewed by driving through the small loop in McPhelemy Park. $3 per person or $10 per car at the display entrance, the east side of the park. For safety, visitors should remain in their vehicle s while touring the display. 719-395-5852 or www.mini-blessings.org.
7 p.m. – The Noteables and You’ve Got Male choral groups present their “Celebration of Light” concert at Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road. Masks and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within three days of the concert date are required. Suggested donation is $10.
Salida
4-6:30 p.m. – Toiletries drive for the Salida men’s and women’s shelter at A Church, 419 D St. Items needed include shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, deodorant and feminine products.
7-9 p.m. – Jive and Dive is a monthly pool party for middle-schoolers only at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Cost is $5.
8 p.m. – Live music with Bonnie Culpepper & Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Dec. 11
Buena Vista
5-8 p.m. – Mini-Blessings Light Display can be viewed by driving through the small loop in McPhelemy Park. $3 per person or $10 per car at the display entrance, the east side of the park. For safety, visitors should remain in their vehicle s while touring the display. 719-395-5852 or www.mini-blessings.org.
7-9 p.m. – The Candy Cane Cordial at the Loft Theater, 413 E. Main St., features performances by Sventastik Productions, Salida Circus and more, plus live music and refreshments. Santa Claus will appear at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 or free for kids younger than 12. The event is raising money to help people of all ages access performing arts.
Salida
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Holiday Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
7 p.m. – The Noteables and You’ve Got Male choral groups present their “Celebration of Light” concert at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Masks and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within three days of the concert date are required. Suggested donation is $10.
8 p.m. – Live music with Pam & Dan Music at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Dec. 12
Salida
3 p.m. – The Noteables and You’ve Got Male choral groups present their “Celebration of Light” concert at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Masks and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within three days of the concert date are required. Suggested donation is $10. Seating is limited.
Tues., Dec. 14
Buena Vista
10 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Free Christmas Store at Buena Vista Pregnancy Center, 28350 CR 317, No. 12. Free clothes, books, toys and more until inventory runs out. 719-395-6703.
