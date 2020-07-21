Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch. The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations, and comparisons of the area then and now. Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch. Access this and other virtual exhibits at mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
All Day – Salida Steamplant presents a complilation of short films, “One Small Step,” costs $7.99 and is available until July 31. Visit salidasteamplant.com for more information and to make a purchase.
All Day – 350 Central Colorado presents on-line screenings of “The Story of Plastic” through July 20. The film is free, and can be viewed at indee.tv/screener/view/fsftFGNFcsgWAlUte6pN5SqgjxVatCe1. 350 Central Colorado will also be holding an online discussion of the film and what can be done to reduce the scourge of plastics in our homes and in Chaffee County at 7 p.m. July 30.
All Day – The Buena Vista Pregnancy Center is holding their 19th annual Celebrate Life fundraiser through Aug. 14 with a Fabulous Funny photo contest. Participants will visit sponsor businesses and take the craziest, most original, best representation of Celebrating Life photos and submit to the BV Pregnancy Center by 7 p.m., Aug. 14. For more info text 303-587-7098 or email bvpc05@yahoo.com.
Wed., July 23
Buena Vista
6-7:30 p.m. – Kevin Cardinal performs a Concert in the Park at the Roastery stage at McPhelemy Park, Main Street and U.S. 24.
Thurs., July 24
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Fri., July 25
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Salida
1:30 p.m.– Buena Vista Event Council presents Mountain Mantra live at The Roastery stage, 409 E. Main St.
Sat., July 25
Buena Vista
3-5 p.m. – Chief Tidwell retirement party, Buena Vista Community Center, East Main St. The community is invited to stop by as the police chief is honored for 34 years of service to the community.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park.
7:20 a.m. – The National High School Trail Championships and Beas Knees Citizens Race will take place in the Salida Mountain Trails system. The citizens race will take place first, followed by the boys’ championship at 8:20 a.m. and the girls’ championship at 8:45 a.m.
More info at nationalhighschooltrailchampionships.com/
Sunday, July 26
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
Saguache
1-4 p.m. – The Historical Ute Theater is hosting a free online workshop about Ancestral Healing with Suzanne Rougé. Participation is limited to 20 folks, pre-register by contacting us at info@historicutetheatre.com or calling 719.427.1080 with your name, number, and email address. Disclaimer: This workshop includes sensitive content which may be triggering. Although this type of work can be therapeutic, it is not intended to serve as therapy.
Mon., July 27
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
