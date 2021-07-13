Weds., July 14
Buena Vista
Noon – Young at Heart potluck at Community Center Aspen Room. Bring your own place setting and a side dish to go with hot dogs and hamburgers. Bingo will be played and door prizes will be awarded.
Fairplay
7 a.m. – Park County Fair opens at fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St. Events include 4-H dog show, exhibit hall, 4-H cat show, dairy and market goat show, small animal show, beer garden and barn dance from 7-10 p.m. Schedule at parkcofair.com.
Nathrop
4-10 p.m. – Free live music on the beach at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301, features Mark Morris & Jenner Fox from 4-6 p.m. and Coral Creek from 6-10 p.m.
Salida
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Fiddler Andrea Coen leads a jam session at a new midweek farmers market at Max Keller’s Triangle Oasis Farm, 8875 CR 150.
Thurs., July 15
Buena Vista
5-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Worth Clark Realty, 429 E. Main St., offers food, drinks and networking. $10 cash at the door.
6-7:30 p.m. – Free Concert in the Park features Bill Kelly at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Fairplay
8 a.m. – Park County Fair opens at fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St. Events include horse show, exhibit hall, beer garden, trail course, gymkhana, dress-an-animal, roping, livestock show, swine show and The 3eatle at 8 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Schedule at parkcofair.com.
Salida
6:30-8 p.m. – Free Summer Concert in the Park features Mo’Champipple & the Miso Horns at Riverside Park, F Street and Sackett Avenue.
Fri., July 16
Fairplay
9 a.m. – Park County Fair opens at fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St. Events include barrel racing, sheep show, exhibit hall, beef show, Salida Circus, Park County Rodeo at 6:30 p.m. and Sarah Bauer Country Western Band at 8 p.m. Schedule at parkcofair.com.
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday Concert at the Farm features Tracey Egolf, a Colorado singer/songwriter and guitarist known for covering an eclectic array of inspiring artists, at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission by donation. Bring your own chair, blanket and food.
Salida
6:30-10 p.m. – John Krajicek plays Americana music at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7-10 p.m. – Leah Grams Johnson, accompanied by cellist Mark Dudrow, sings “the sweet sounds of a seasoned angelic voice” at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $15 at clarkproductions.brownpapertickets.com or at the door. Doors open at 7, music starts at 7:30.
Sat., July 17
Buena Vista
1 p.m. – Blue Rooster performs at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
Fairplay
9 a.m. – Park County Fair opens at fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St. Events include barrel racing, gymkhana, exhibit hall, celebrity livestock show, Salida Circus, junior livestock auction, rodeo and Elvis performance at 8 p.m. Schedule at parkcofair.com.
Leadville
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Cloud City Wheelers host second annual Pedal for the Park Bike-a-thon – collect pledges and ride laps on an 8-mile single-track loop to raise money for Huck Finn Bike Park. Post-ride beer garden and food. http://cloudcitywheelers.com/race.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Wildflower expert Robin Dunn leads a Greater Arkansas River Nature Association wildflower identification hike to explore alpine meadows above the east side of Leadville. Cost is $5 for GARNA members, $10 for nonmembers. Register at garna.org/calendar/wildflower-hike. Space is limited.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Seventh annual Salida Arts Festival features fine art and crafts in Riverside Park, F Street and Sackett Avenue, with food vendors and music by Red Tischer from noon-3 p.m. Free admission.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
6:30 p.m. – Salida Concerts presents a free concert featuring classical and pop compositions performed by the American Brass Quintet in Riverside Park, F Street and Sackett Avenue.
7 p.m. – Troublesome Creek Daredevils play bluegrass at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., July 18
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
10:30 a.m. – Thawind Mills performs at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Gypsy Cattle Drive plays high-octane gypsy swing with rhythms that borrow from bluegrass, Latin, western and Celtic music in a free concert at The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in South Main.
Fairplay
7:30 a.m. – Park County Fair opens at fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St. Events include cowboy church service, pancake breakfast, exhibit hall, mutton busting, catch-an-animal, greased pig, stickhorse rodeo, junior rodeo and Elvis performance at noon. Schedule at parkcofair.com.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Seventh annual Salida Arts Festival features fine art and crafts in Riverside Park, F Street and Sackett Avenue, with food vendors and music by Red Tischer from noon-3 p.m. Free admission.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
Tues., July 20
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6:30 p.m. – Pint & A Half play alternative country/American music at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
