Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.