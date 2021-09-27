Weds., Sept. 29
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Embracing Aging Fair at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., features an art class, health screenings, entertainment and a free lunch. Registration required at www.embracingagingchaffee.com. For COVID vaccinated adults only, and masks will be required for indoor activities.
Leadville
6-9 p.m. – Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., presents an Art Show by Tiffany Manchester.
Salida
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Manhattan Short presents the 10 finalists in the 2021 Manhattan Short Film Festival at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Viewers can vote for Best Short Film and Best Actor, and winners will be announced Oct. 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $9 at salidasteamplant.com.
8 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks presents David Testroet with guests Tracy Kellet and John Brown at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St. Cost is $10 at the door.
Thurs., Sept. 30
Leadville
5 p.m. – Author Amy Frykolm reads from her new book, “Wild Woman,” about her search for understanding Mary of Nazareth, at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St.
6-10 p.m. – Open Mike Night at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., is open to performers of music, dance, theater, poetry or whatever. Spectators welcome.
Salida
6-7:30 p.m. – The Alliance hosts an open discussion on domestic violence in the community at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Manhattan Short presents the 10 finalists in the 2021 Manhattan Short Film Festival at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Viewers can vote for Best Short Film and Best Actor, and winners will be announced Oct. 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $9 at salidasteamplant.com.
Fri., Oct. 1
Salida
6-9 p.m. – El Camino plays eclectic danceable rock with a splash of jazz and funk at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-9 p.m. – Four Shillings Short performs a benefit concert of folk and world music for KHEN community radio at A Church, 419 D St. Suggested donation $20 at the door. Silent auction and adult beverages available for a donation. Masks required.
7-10 p.m. – Live music by Bill & Quinn’s Excellent Adventure at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., Oct. 2
Cotopaxi
9:30 a.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society hosts “Plum Thru Town,” a walking tour of Cotopaxi’s historic Plum Street. Registration at 9:30 a.m. at Cotopaxi School, 345 CR 12; program and tour begin at 10 a.m. Cost is $7 for society members and those younger than 17, $15 for nonmembers.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Mountain Trails ShinDig volunteer work day on Sun Up Trail. No experience needed; basic training and tools will be provided. Free lunch afterwards at High Side Bar & Grill. RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/SalidaMountainTrails/.
1-5 p.m. – Colorado Brewers Guild and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce host the 25th annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous in Riverside Park. General admission tickets cost $55 and VIP tickets are $110. VIP admission begins at noon. Get tickets at https://brewersrendezvous.eventbrite.com. Note: the Friday night Pre-Vous at Salida SteamPlant is sold out.
Sun., Oct. 3
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Leadville
1-3 p.m. – Après Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features wares by local artisans, crafters, makers and growers.
Online
10 a.m. – Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science program explores problems with high-potency THC marijuana from the perspective of an addiction psychiatrist. To access, visit centralcoloradohumanists.org or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83555618427?pwd=Y2V0VERGYUNJYjQxblFLZEIwNUNwUT09.
Mon., Oct. 4
Salida
4:45-5:45 p.m. – Youth Farmers Market at Salida Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St., provides an opportunity to support local youth and fresh produce.
