140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 25, 1881: Mister C. G. Peterson of Adobe Park says that young grasshoppers are pretty thick in his neighborhood and that they are helping themselves pretty freely to his wheat, oats and potatoes.
He has about one hundred and twenty acres of wheat and oats and thinks he will have a good crop in spite of the grasshoppers, as they are getting their wings and will soon fly away.
Mr. Peterson is an old-timer and ought to know.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 21, 1921: Train service between Salida and Pueblo on the first division of the D.& R.G. will be resumed Thursday or Friday, according to the present rate of progress.
The repair gang is now working on the bridges near Swallow.
The company has ceased sending freight by way of Ogden and is preparing to receive eastbound freight into the Salida yards to be ready for forwarding over the regular route as soon as it is opened.
It will be some time before the roadbed is restored to its former condition but it will be entirely safe for trains when opened.
Many merchants in Salida were running short on stocks and the opening of the road will enable them to replenish their shelves.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 28, 1946: The Salida schools were “in use” three times this week in spite of the fact that there are no school classes. Tuesday the Colorado TB Association asked for the McCray School for TB examinations. A Denver X-ray specialist was there.
Tuesday afternoon the county agent presented a representative from the Kerr company, who presented a canning demonstration to the women of the county.
Thursday night the Salida Flyers Club rented the gym at the high school for a series of boxing bouts.
Earlier this month the OPA used the McCray School two days for a series of meetings with restaurant owners.
The buildings are being scrubbed and cleaned and polished for the opening of school in September.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 18, 1971: Four Salida persons hiked up Mt. Shavano west of Salida Sunday, and skied down the snow-shaped angel.
Jack Cady, who only a week ago had discovered a plane wreckage on the same mountain organized the trip. Lee Queen, who works at the Bureau of Reclamation, Cady’s 17-year-old daughter Chris and 16-year-old Kathy Mooney made the trip.
They trekked up the mountain for three hours with backpacks weighing from 15 to 40 pounds and skied around 11:30 a.m. from the left shoulder of the angel down around the hip. The skiing took about five minutes says Kathy.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 18, 1996: Sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday, Il Vicino, a popular pizzeria and micro-brewery in Salida, was burglarized.
The only thing stolen was a large amount of cash in a Pueblo Bank and Trust bag – Saturday night’s restaurant receipts, according to restaurant owner Tom Hennesy.
Salida Police Chief Darwin Hibbs said a door on the side of the building that faces the alley separating the Elks Lodge on East Second Street from the restaurant was pried open to gain access.
After gaining entry to the building, the thief ( or thieves) also forcibly opened the office door.
Police are unsure, as yet, how many perpetrators were involved.
