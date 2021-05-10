Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.