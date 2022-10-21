Fri., Oct. 21
Buena Vista
8:30 p.m. – Roundhouse Assembly performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/roundhouse-assembly/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
6-9 p.m. – Mushroom Movie Night at Mandala Collective, 211 F St., features dinner and a movie with local catering by Mystic Mushroom and a showing of “Fantastic Fungi.” Tickets are $30 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Salida Moth storytelling event at A Church, 419 D St., features stories on the theme of “Monsters and Magic.” Tickets are $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
7 p.m. – Live music with Sad Hands at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7 p.m. – Salida High School drama team presents “An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe” and “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” at SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets are $5.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Dreem Machine at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., Oct. 22
Buena Vista
8:30 p.m. – Quaker City Nighthawks perform vintage R&B grooves, funk and guitar-fueled psychedelia at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/quaker-city-night-hawks/.
Howard
7:30-10 a.m. – Howard Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Breakfast fundraiser at the station, 8274 U.S. 50, features all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children.
Poncha Springs
2-9 p.m. – Ullrvation Party at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway, features live music, raffle benefiting Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, beer, food and neon costume contest.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Justin Allison at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Book sale at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Fantasy Faire at Alpine Park, Fourth and F streets, is a “mini Renaissance festival” with vendors, performances and activities, including troubadours, dancers, face painting, dungeon photo booth, food vendors and more. Costumes encouraged.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and live music. Free admission.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Museum’s 68th anniversary celebration includes a book signing by local author Steve Chapman and refreshments at the museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50. Museum representatives will dress in early-day Salida costumes, and visitors are invited to do so. Free admission.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Salida High School drama team presents “An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe” and “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” at SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets are $5.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Salida Moth storytelling event at A Church, 419 D St., features stories on the theme of “Monsters and Magic.” Tickets are $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
7 p.m. – Live music with Tiffany Christopher at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Sun Jr. performs dark surf/psych rock at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., Oct. 23
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music with Taylor Shelton at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
4:30-6:30 p.m. – “Hopper: An American Love Story,” a documentary about painter Edward Hopper, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 https://www.eventbrite.com.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Evening with an Expert at A Church, 419 D St., features Lisa DeYoung on journaling and cultivating a creative process. Bring art supplies such as pens and colored pencils if desired. $10 suggested donation.
Tues., Oct. 25
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
