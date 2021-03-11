Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch.
The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations and comparisons of the area then and now.
Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch.
Access this and other virtual exhibits at https://www.mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
Friday, March 12
Salida
11 a.m. — Ski with a Naturalist on Monarch Mountain’s beginner runs. Lift-accessed tour is free to any day lift ticket or season pass holder. To participate, meet near the ski patrol building at the base 10 minutes before the hour-long event.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Friday Fish Fry at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St. The donation event, which will benefit Salida Rotary scholarships, will only be offering curbside pickup.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Saturday, March 13
Salida
11 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Journey Through the Infinite art exhibition at the Salida SteamPlant. The show features the work of 19-year-old David Grundy. Capacity limited to six and public health safety measures are in place. Log on to https://paquettegalleryarts.square.site/shop/20 for more information.
7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. – The 16th annual Run Through Time marathon, half marathon and fun run will take place in the Arkansas Hills trail system. Trails will remain open, but will be busy during the event. The half marathon is sold out, but spots are available for marathon and fun run. More information at https://chaffeerunning.org/
Monday, March 15
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
