Thurs., Feb. 10
Leadville
2-4 p.m. – Live music at Katie O’Rourke’s features $9 Shawl at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
Fri., Feb. 11
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – Colorado string band Trout Steak Revival plays bluegrass at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40, or $70 combined with Saturday’s Motet show, at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/the-motet/tickets. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within last 72 hours is required.
Online
7 p.m. – Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College presents a livestreamed performance of “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at https://coloradomtn.edu/theatre.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
6 p.m. – Salida Creativity Lab sponsors the sixth annual Lunar New Year/Asia Fest, celebrating the Year of the Tiger. The event begins with a parade of lanterns from Alpine Park down F Street, followed by a celebration at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., with a program, music, crafts and activities. Free admission; refreshments available for purchase. Anyone can join the parade.
7-9 p.m. – Jive and Dive, a pool party for middle school ages only, features food, music and fun at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Admission costs $5.
7:30 p.m. – Live blues music with Blue Recluse Trio at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Feb. 12
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – High Country Fine Arts Association performs “The Jungle Book” with a cast of first- through fifth-graders at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for students, free for ages 3 and younger.
9 p.m. – The Motet with special guest singer/guitarist Collin Miller brings funk, soul, jazz, and rock to the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40, or $70 combined with Friday’s Trout Steak Revival show, at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/the-motet/tickets. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within last 72 hours is required.
Leadville
2-4 p.m. – Live music at Katie O’Rourke’s features $9 Shawl at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29.
Online
7 p.m. – Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College presents a livestreamed performance of “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at https://coloradomtn.edu/theatre.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music by Ryan Ericsson at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Valentine Salida Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
6-10 p.m. – Blue Recluse plays “new and used blues” at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Matt McCloskey at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Feb. 13
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – High Country Fine Arts Association performs “The Jungle Book” with a cast of first- through fifth-graders at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for students, free for ages 3 and younger.
Leadville
1-2 p.m. – Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29, takes place on beginner and intermediate runs and features information on wildlife, tree species, mountain peaks and more. Details at https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper/.
Monarch Mountain
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Telefestivus, a festival of telemarking, features the newest telemark equipment, competitions, guided social hike to Mirkwood, Avi Awareness activities, and more. Free activities, but must have day-of lift ticket or season pass to access lifts.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Sweetheart Race features racers competing as teams of two on Freeway’s red and blue courses. Open to all abilities. Register from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per person plus lift ticket/season pass.
Salida
3 p.m. – Walden Chamber Music Society concert at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features musicians Helen Lee, Matt Diekman, Camilla Bonzo and Jo Boatright. Tickets are $20 for adults at waldenchambermusic.org; tickets are free for students. Masks and full COVID vaccination with booster required. Livestream tickets are available at salidasteamplant.com.
Mon., Feb. 14
Online
Noon-1 p.m. – League of Women Voters of Chaffee County hosts a public Zoom meeting on the topic of current immigration issues. Zoom link can be found at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org.
Tues., Feb. 15
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
