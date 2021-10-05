The Salida School District school board met Tuesday evening in executive session to discuss the actions of Superintendent David Blackburn and Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo during a lockdown situation at the high school Sept. 23.
As of 10:45 p.m., the board was still in session with no word on any action taken.
The board had gone into the closed meeting at 4:15 p.m.
The meeting was called to discuss events related to a lockdown ordered by Salida police after a 911 call reported a possibly armed youth had threatened harm to himself.
Trujillo made contact with the youth at the high school but did not immediiately divulge his location to officers. According to a police report he also called off the lockdown when officers left the high school to locate Trujillo and the youth.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Trujillo's actions may have cause students to remain in lockdown longer than necessary.
The report said Blackburn was contacted and asked him to have Trujillo contact officers to tell them where he and the youth were at. Blackburn reported responded he wanted to hear both sides of the story.
A few minutes later, an individual in a a black hooded sweatshirt wearing a mask and baseball cap approached the high school lunchroom. When officers told the person the building was in lockdown, the man tried several other doors.
When an officer partially opened a door and asked the individual to identify himself, the man pushed through the officer and stated he was the superintendent.
A conversation between Blackburn and Trujillo reportedly followed, with Blackburn telling the principal to take the youth to district offices and Crest Academy on Oak Street.
Officers said they told Blackburn not to have the youth go to the Oak Street building. Blackburn reportedly said that was where they were going.
Trujillo was charged with four misdemeanors: harboring a minor; obstructing a police officer; obstructing government operations; and first degree official misconduct.
The report noted Blackburn's actions impeded the police and their investigative measures, prolonging the time it took to secure the situation and deem the high school safe.
No charges were filed against Blackburn.
