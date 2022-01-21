Fri., Jan. 21
Leadville
7-9 p.m. – Trivia with Taryn at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., will have teams of no more than six compete in general categories. Cost is $5 at the door. Proceeds go to Lake County Search and Rescue.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near the cat skiing yurt. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Christopher James at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Jan. 22
Leadville
9 a.m. – Colorado Cup, a Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series fat bike race benefiting the Cloud City Wheelers, is on groomed single-track and starts and finishes at end of Perma Grin. Park at CMC’s Climax Molybdenum Building. Registration costs $20 at http://www.cloudcitywheelers.com/race.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music by Jerry Grannell at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
7-9 p.m. – Colorado Mountain Club presents the 17th annual Backcountry Film Festival, featuring documentaries about backcountry and snow sports experiences, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $12 for members, $15 for nonmembers, available at https://cmc.org/EventDetails.aspx?ID=54462.
9 p.m. – Karaoke Party at Amicas Pizza, 127 F St., is an effort to raise funds to help subsidize rent for community members. betch.org.
Sun., Jan. 23
Monarch Mountain
All day – In partnership with Colorado Mountain College and Colorado Mountain Club, Backcountry Day features snow safety educational events, avalanche awareness and demos of new backcountry gear. Free event, but must have day-of lift ticket or season pass to access lifts.
Mon., Jan. 24
Online
6-8 p.m. – Chaffee County Writers Exchange hosts via Zoom a “WE Write” writing seminar on the topic of dialogue. Free and open to the public. Register ahead at taorenkai@gmail.com to get the Zoom link.
