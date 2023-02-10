Friday
Buena Vista
8:30 p.m. – Wood Belly plays contemporary bluegrass at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/woodbelly/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music by Cabin Fever at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
5:30 p.m. – FIBArk kicks off its 75th year with its Commodore Announcement Party at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St., with live music by The Instagatorz.
6-9 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce hosts the Salida Community Awards at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., with awards for outstanding citizens, silent auction, light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are $25 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7-9 p.m. – Jive and Dive is a pool party for middle-schoolers only at Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Cost is $6 for drop-ins, or an access pass or membership can be used for entry.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Alex Johnstone at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
8 p.m.-midnight – Monarch Madams Valentine’s Showcase burlesque show and in-house after-party for ages 21+ features dance, circus, theater and music celebrating all forms of love at 507 E. U.S. 50. A boudoir photo booth will be available, so dressing with a lingerie layer is encouraged. Tickets are $35 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Saturday
Buena Vista
8 p.m. – Brett Dennen and John Craigie’s sixth annual Lift Series features acoustic music celebrating music, skiing, and community at the Ivy Ballroom in the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. All ages welcome. Tickets are $60 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/6th-annual-lift-series. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Nathrop
7:30 p.m.-midnight – Sweetheart Dance features the Salida Starlettes burlesque troupe and music by Denver rockabilly band Atomic Drifters at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162. Swing dance lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Dress in vintage ’20s-’50s attire. Tickets are $35 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Sing-along evening with rockin’ guitarist Beau Bones and harmonica blues man Oren Dreeben at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
9 a.m. – Downward Spiral 5K, the second of 7000 Feet Running Company’s Winter Series Races, starts at the gazebo steps atop Tenderfoot Mountain and takes a downward course to end in Riverside Park. Registration costs $25 at https://shop.7kft.co/collections/2023-chaffee-county-winter-running-series/.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Valentine-themed Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods and more. Free admission.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
5:30 p.m.-midnight – “Denim to Diamonds” Sweetheart Dance at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St., features dinner, cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and dancing from 8 p.m.-midnight to country and classic rock music by the Kicker Band. Open to the public. Tickets cost $30 or $15 for dance only. Advance tickets available from lodge officers and at the bar.
6:30-9 p.m. – Jane Austen Era English Dancing, using facing lines (like contra) with a wide variety of period music including waltzes, at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. $5 per person. Intro lesson for newbies from 6:30-7 p.m.; dance 7-9 p.m. No partner needed. Questions? Call Randy, 719-398-3542, or Hal, 301-892-2108.
6:30-10 p.m. – Mo’Champipple and the Meso Horns perform an evening of “soul-love, vibrations and gyrations” for Valentine’s Day at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7-10 p.m. – Split Window plays upbeat, danceable music with a positive message and socially conscious lyrics at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. No cover charge.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Chris Nasca at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
8 p.m.-midnight – Monarch Madams Valentine’s Showcase burlesque show and in-house after-party for ages 21+ features dance, circus, theater and music celebrating all forms of love at 507 E. U.S. 50. A boudoir photo booth will be available, so dressing with a lingerie layer is encouraged. Tickets are $35 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Twin Lakes
7 a..m. – Leadville Rod & Gun Club hosts Twin Lakes Ice Fishing Derby, which continues Sunday. Registration and fish caught will be logged on FishDonkey app. Details at https://www.facebook.com/Leadville-Rod-Gun-Club-353176991702327/.
Sunday
Buena Vista
8:30 p.m. – The Sam Grisman Project presents the music of Jerry Garcia and mandolinist David Grisman at the Ivy Ballroom in the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $35 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/sam-grisman-project. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Monarch
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Telefestivus: Skiing for the rest of us at Monarch Mountain features telemark gear demos, free lessons 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Mirkwood tour at 11:30 a.m., Feats of Strength timed race at 11 a.m. and live music with Bruce Hayes from 1-4 p.m.
11:30 a.m. – Sweetheart Race at Monarch Mountain features individual competitors racing head-to-head through two separate giant slalom type courses on the Freeway ski slope. Preregister for $5 between 9 and 10:30 a.m. in Vendor Village. Participants must have a season pass or day lift ticket to participate and complete liability waiver. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Salida
10 a.m.-noon – Vans & Coffee at Boulder Campervans South, 7741 CR 150, features custom vans, coffee, music, cornhole and giveaways.
4:30-6 p.m. – Art on Film presents “Love, Cecil,” a documentary about Oscar-winning set and costume designer, photographer, writer and painter Cecil Beaton, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Monday
Salida
Noon-1 p.m. – League of Women Voters of Chaffee County hosts a health care panel discussion on strengths, weaknesses and challenges of health care delivery in the county at Salida City Council chambers, 448 E. First St., No. 112. Panelists are from Chaffee County Public Health, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Valley Wide Health Systems and Dr. Vanna Irving. Also available via Zoom; see lwvchaffeecounty.org.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
4-9 p.m. – BV Hope Valentine’s Day dinner with live music at Deerhammer Distillery, 321 E. Main St. Ten percent of proceeds benefit Haven for Hope, a sanctuary home in Chaffee County for women survivors of human trafficking.
6-9:45 p.m. – A Valentines Dinner Affair at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St., features a five-course dinner and two shows, 6-7:30 p.m. and 8:15-9:45 p.m., with music by Michael Jude and John Michel. Cost is $65 per person; make reservations at https://thelariatbv.com/event/a-valentines-dinner-affair/.
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.